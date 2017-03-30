Mourinho: I would be happy for Ibrahimovic if he leaves

Jose Mourinho says he would be happy for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his family if the forward decides to leave Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic is in discussions with United over an extension to his stay at Old Trafford, having signed an initial one-year deal prior to the 2016-17 season.

The former Sweden captain has been a big success, scoring 26 goals in all competitions, including a match-winning double in the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

While Mourinho is hoping to keep Ibrahimovic, he will hold no grudges if the 35-year-old opts to depart as the wait for the striker to decide whether to take up his option for a further season goes on.

"I am just calm and waiting for the decision," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"If the decision is for him to stay and he is happy with that, we are delighted with that.

"If his decision is to leave and try to find a different challenge, I will be also happy for him.

"He is [a big part of our success this season], but the human being is more important than the player and the team.

"If his decision is to leave and try to be happy with his family and have a different reality, so be it."

LA Galaxy and Napoli have been among the clubs liked with Ibrahimovic, who is suspended for Saturday's home Premier League game against West Brom.