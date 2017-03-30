Mbappe to be included in France U20 squad

France Under-20 coach Ludovic Batelli will name Kylian Mbappe in his provisional squad for the U20 World Cup, but said he will meet with Didier Deschamps to discuss the striker's future.

Mbappe made his full international debut in France's 2-0 friendly defeat against Spain and put in an eye-catching performance alongside Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann in Deschamps' three-pronged attack.

Batelli indicated that he still has hope of the 18-year-old being made available for France Under-20s when they travel to South Korea in May, but admitted that Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old midfielder Ousmane Dembele will be required for France's World Cup qualifier against Sweden on June 9.

When asked about his squad, Batelli said: "Kylian will be there, since it's a provisional list.

"Ousmane no, because he has already made his name in the national team.

"By Friday I will have a discussion with Didier Deschamps about Kylian."

Mbappe's impact against Spain, whose defence he tormented with his pace and trickery, drew comparisons between the Monaco starlet and a young Thierry Henry, and Batelli admitted he would be a big loss for the Under-20s.

"A boy like Kylian is hardly replaceable," he said. "He graduated to the full squad, and if he stays there it is so much better for him, and so much the worse for us."