Claudio Tapia elected new AFA president

Claudio Tapia has been elected as the new president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) following a vote on Wednesday.

Long-standing AFA president Julio Grondona died in 2014, with his replacement Luis Segura resigning when he was charged with fraud in June 2016.

After a period under a temporary stand-in, the AFA now has a leader in Tapia, who was elected with 40 of the 43 votes in his favour.

"I thank all those who worked to reach this moment," Tapia said, speaking as president for the first time.

"It is necessary that each of the leaders join us in this democracy."