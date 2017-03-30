Cazorla´s season is over for Arsenal

Santi Cazorla will not play again for Arsenal again this season, according to Arsene Wenger, who also revealed Petr Cech is set to miss the next two matches.

Spain playmaker Cazorla has made just 11 appearances this term, the last of which came in October's 6-0 Champions League win over Ludogorets, due to a problematic ankle and Achilles injury.

Reports had suggested he would not return in this campaign despite undergoing surgery back in December and Wenger has now confirmed that is the case, with speculation sure to follow over the 32-year-old's long-term future, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Cech suffered a calf injury in the 3-1 defeat to West Brom last time out and will miss the upcoming Premier league games against Manchester City and West Ham, with Wenger hoping the goalkeeper will be fit to face Crystal Palace on April 10.

"Unfortunately no [update on Cazorla], I think the season is over for him," said Wenger ahead of Sunday's home game with City.

"We have lost Petr Cech at West Brom – he will not be fit for Sunday. I think he could miss Sunday, Wednesday and maybe available again after."

Lucas Perez (thigh) will not face City, but star duo Alexis Sanchez (ankle) and Mesut Ozil (hamstring) have come through the international break without suffering setbacks.

"Lucas is a thigh problem and then that should be it basically," added Wenger.

"We got a message from Sanchez, it was a kick. Bone bruising. He could normally play. The only thing we didn't know was if the ligament was touched or not, but it was just a kick.

"Ozil is in contention to start again. He played 20 minutes for Germany in Azerbaijan, he has come back focused and worked very hard this week."

The pressure is on for Arsenal against City with Wenger's men sitting down in sixth position having lost six of their last nine games in all competitions.