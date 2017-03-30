Article

FIFA recommends 16 UEFA slots in new 48-team World Cup

30 March 2017 17:13

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has recommended UEFA receive 16 slots in the new 48-team World Cup format, which starts from 2026, while proposing a six-team play-off to decide the final two places.

The Bureau, which comprises FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the presidents of the six confederations, met in Zurich and agreed on the slot allocation for the expanded event. The decision will now be submitted to the FIFA Council for ratification in May.

Six direct slots each will be awarded to CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, eight to the AFC, nine to CAF and 16 to UEFA, while the OFC will receive one direct slot. The two remaining teams will be decided by a six nation play-off.

New UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has campaigned for 16 places at the game's global showpiece, ideally with one team in each of the proposed 16 groups of three.

The proposed allocation includes automatic qualification for the host nation, with its slot taken from the quota of its confederation, while the play-off tournament for the two unallocated slots will feature one team per confederation – with the exception of UEFA.

One additional team from the confederation of the host country will qualify for the play-off, and of the six teams involved two will be seeded based on the FIFA World Ranking. The seeded teams will play the winners of knock-out matches between the four unseeded teams to determine who will reach the World Cup.

The play-off tournament will be held in the country hosting the main event with November 2025 suggested as the date for the first edition.

 

Sponsored links

Thursday 30 March

17:44 Bilic unconcerned by sacking speculation
17:29 All that matters are sporting values - Perez sends pointed message after Pique´s Real Madrid jibe
17:25 Mignolet says Lukaku ´has all the ability´ ahead of crunch derby
17:13 FIFA recommends 16 UEFA slots in new 48-team World Cup
16:58 Mbappe to be included in France U20 squad
16:35 Taylor facing FIFA proceedings after leg-breaking Coleman challenge
15:53 Van Dijk´s season could be over – Puel
15:26 Pochettino: Barcelona move would be like joining Arsenal from Tottenham
14:55 Maradona vows to confront Infantino over ´teddy-bear´ Messi´s ban
14:30 Funes Mori adds to Everton´s Coleman woe
14:08 Higuain will be fired up by Napoli anger, says Ferrara
14:03 Ronaldo liked the bust (once the wrinkles were smoothed out!) – ridiculed sculptor reveals all
13:39 Niang will ´work like a dog´ to return to the top after AC Milan exit
13:18 Leno ´honoured´ by Real Madrid interest
12:42 Dahoud to join Borussia Dortmund on five-year deal
12:30 Ozil ´paying the price´ at Arsenal, says Wenger
11:57 Neuer undergoes foot operation
11:48 Cazorla´s season is over for Arsenal
11:01 Wenger ´clear in his mind´ over Arsenal future
10:59 There is only one team in London! – Wenger not worried about Sanchez to Chelsea talk
10:28 Iwobi: I tried to recruit Iheanacho for Arsenal
09:59 WATCH: World Cup question baffles Schweinsteiger at Chicago presentation
09:59 WATCH: World Cup question baffles Schweinsteiger at Chicago presentation
08:42 Mourinho: I would be happy for Ibrahimovic if he leaves
06:38 World´s best player still humble – Fabregas praises modest Messi
02:43 Mourinho: Coaching Brazil would be exciting
01:49 Koeman tells Lukaku to stay another season
00:54 Signing Neymar is impossible – Mourinho
00:21 Claudio Tapia elected new AFA president

Wednesday 29 March

23:37 MLS move invigorates Schweinsteiger: I have a lot more to give
23:24 Messi protests ban as he claims insults were ´to the air´
23:07 Schweinsteiger did not get chance to say a ´proper goodbye´ at United
22:16 Sanchez seeks London stay and hopes to see out Arsenal contract
21:45 My kids are settled in London, says in-demand Hazard
20:38 Angry Mourinho says international friendlies ´do not make sense´
20:26 Lahm: Blame Dortmund, not Bayern, for uncompetitive title race
19:58 I am not at Real Madrid´s level - Coentrao acknowledges poor form
19:30 Dortmund teenager Mor dreaming of Madrid move
19:26 Tottenham will not be rushed into White Hart Lane departure
19:21 Roma´s De Rossi a doubt for Coppa semi-final after injury with Italy
19:14 Arsenal striker Lucas Perez: I think Wenger is staying
18:11 Paul Pogba set to miss West Brom clash
18:08 I want to stay here forever - Inter fan Icardi eyeing silverware at San Siro
17:38 Lamela ruled out for rest of the season
17:27 Mourinho ´desperate´ to bring title to Manchester United
16:55 Unless Real Madrid call, Nagelsmann will stay at Hoffenheim
16:54 Messi should have covered his mouth, says Valdano
16:31 Lloris could play for Europe´s elite - Barthez
16:29 Why always me? Ozil claims he´s the Arsenal scapegoat
16:13 Scholes: Only Lyon can stop United winning Europa League
15:49 Croatia confirm ACL injury for Juve´s Pjaca
14:56 Cristiano Ronaldo Airport arrives as bizarre bust is unveiled at ceremony
14:02 Willian wary of Brazil hype
13:56 Barcelona blow as Arda will miss Sevilla and Juventus games
13:34 Lukaku has a plan and you cannot stop him, admits Bolasie
13:23 Scholes defends ´brave´ Pogba after criticism
12:59 More surprised than bitter, Ranieri reveals shock at Leicester sacking
12:32 Ozil would consider Bundesliga return
12:09 Real Madrid target Mbappe: I still have a lot to learn
10:51 Barca express ´surprise and indignation´ at ´disproportionate´ Messi ban
10:39 We are talking - Ibrahimovic hints at Manchester United extension
09:48 Pique labels Messi ban "an outrage"
08:57 Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
08:54 Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
06:51 Brazil qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia
06:21 Peru 2 Uruguay 1: Hosts heap more misery on Suarez and Co.
06:00 Panama 1 United States 1: Dempsey nets in hard-fought draw
05:37 Vidal: Chile could have won 7-1 if not for my missed chances
05:22 Peru 2 Uruguay 1: Hosts heap more misery on Suarez and Co.
05:00 Panama 1 United States 1: Dempsey nets in hard-fought draw
04:45 Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite´s men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
04:07 Mbappe: Real Madrid are a great team
03:45 Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite's men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
03:08 Bauza laments Messi absence as Argentina boss remains defiant
03:05 Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
02:08 Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country´s joint-top goalscorer
02:05 Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
01:49 Provocative Pique will sell newspapers but won´t change Real Madrid – Ramos
01:13 Pique: Barca´s PSG comeback? Madrid won Champions League with offside goal
01:08 Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country's joint-top goalscorer
00:58 Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina
00:46 Proud Donnarumma savours Buffon advice
00:27 Lopetegui delighted as Spain beat ´one of the best´ in France
00:15 Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill
00:06 Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
00:00 Santos unimpressed with Portugal defence in Sweden collapse

Tuesday 28 March

23:59 Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman's men leapfrog Argentina
23:51 Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura
23:45 Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
23:40 USA international Lletget out for six months
23:06 Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
23:06 Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
23:00 France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
22:58 Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
22:57 Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
22:51 Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
22:39 Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
22:17 Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
22:00 France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
21:58 Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
21:52 Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
21:40 South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
21:39 Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
21:01 Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
20:53 Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
20:52 Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
20:40 South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
20:33 ´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
20:26 Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
20:07 Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
19:07 Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
18:52 Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
17:16 With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
17:11 Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
16:24 Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
14:58 South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
14:37 Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
14:13 UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
13:58 South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
13:58 Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
13:38 Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
13:05 Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
12:58 Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
12:50 Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
12:27 Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
12:16 Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
12:05 Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
11:49 Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
11:32 Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
10:57 Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
10:41 AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
06:30 Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
03:07 Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
02:46 Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
02:18 Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
01:06 Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
00:19 In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal

Facebook