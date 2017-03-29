Ozil would consider Bundesliga return

Mesut Ozil will not rule out seeking a return to the Bundesliga amid speculation over his Arsenal future.

The Germany international is out of contract in June 2018 and has been tipped to seek an exit from Emirates Stadium should the Gunners fail to finish in the Premier League's top four this season.

The playmaker started his career at Schalke and rose to prominence with Werder Bremen, before spending three years at Real Madrid.

Michael Ballack this week stated Ozil's options may be limited in terms of future employers, with only a handful of clubs able to meet the 28-year-old's wage demands and offer him guaranteed Champions League football.

Speaking to SportBild, Ozil confirmed a switch back to Germany might be of interest, although it remains to be seen which Bundesliga clubs would be in the market for his services.

"I don't want to exclude that," he said.

"Many family members - my mother especially - would welcome it if I were closer to home.

"I still have a year on my contract and I love… this club [Arsenal]. At the moment, everything is still open."