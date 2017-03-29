Related

Article

Mourinho ´desperate´ to bring title to Manchester United

29 March 2017 17:27

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be desperate to win the Premier League after having to fight for a top-four spot in his first campaign at Old Trafford, according to Paul Scholes.

Scholes believes the former Chelsea manager will have found it difficult to be so far off the pace of Antonio Conte's league leaders, who are 17 points clear of United in fifth.

The club's former midfielder, though, thinks Mourinho has done an impressive job getting the team back on track after the turbulent reigns of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal followed Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

And Scholes thinks Mourinho will be afforded significant time to get the job done, with winning the league at the top of his agenda over the final two seasons of his United contract.

"He will be given loads of time," Scholes – an 11-time Premier League winner - said to Omnisport.

"He has had to consolidate after a difficult couple of years. He has managed to do that, and he will want to kick on now. 

"He won't be happy with finishing fourth or fifth in the league. He will want to be up there trying to win the league. I believe in the next couple of years he will be desperate to do that."

United have won the EFL Cup in Mourinho's first season and are also still in the Europa League, with a quarter-final tie against Anderlecht to be played next month.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 29 March

19:58 I am not at Real Madrid´s level - Coentrao acknowledges poor form
19:30 Dortmund teenager Mor dreaming of Madrid move
19:26 Tottenham will not be rushed into White Hart Lane departure
19:21 Roma´s De Rossi a doubt for Coppa semi-final after injury with Italy
19:14 Arsenal striker Lucas Perez: I think Wenger is staying
18:11 Paul Pogba set to miss West Brom clash
18:08 I want to stay here forever - Inter fan Icardi eyeing silverware at San Siro
17:38 Lamela ruled out for rest of the season
17:27 Mourinho ´desperate´ to bring title to Manchester United
16:55 Unless Real Madrid call, Nagelsmann will stay at Hoffenheim
16:54 Messi should have covered his mouth, says Valdano
16:31 Lloris could play for Europe´s elite - Barthez
16:29 Why always me? Ozil claims he´s the Arsenal scapegoat
16:13 Scholes: Only Lyon can stop United winning Europa League
15:49 Croatia confirm ACL injury for Juve´s Pjaca
14:56 Cristiano Ronaldo Airport arrives as bizarre bust is unveiled at ceremony
14:02 Willian wary of Brazil hype
13:56 Barcelona blow as Arda will miss Sevilla and Juventus games
13:34 Lukaku has a plan and you cannot stop him, admits Bolasie
13:23 Scholes defends ´brave´ Pogba after criticism
12:59 More surprised than bitter, Ranieri reveals shock at Leicester sacking
12:32 Ozil would consider Bundesliga return
12:09 Real Madrid target Mbappe: I still have a lot to learn
10:51 Barca express ´surprise and indignation´ at ´disproportionate´ Messi ban
10:39 We are talking - Ibrahimovic hints at Manchester United extension
09:48 Pique labels Messi ban "an outrage"
08:57 Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
08:54 Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
06:51 Brazil qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia
06:21 Peru 2 Uruguay 1: Hosts heap more misery on Suarez and Co.
06:00 Panama 1 United States 1: Dempsey nets in hard-fought draw
05:37 Vidal: Chile could have won 7-1 if not for my missed chances
05:22 Peru 2 Uruguay 1: Hosts heap more misery on Suarez and Co.
05:00 Panama 1 United States 1: Dempsey nets in hard-fought draw
04:45 Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite´s men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
04:07 Mbappe: Real Madrid are a great team
03:45 Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite's men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
03:08 Bauza laments Messi absence as Argentina boss remains defiant
03:05 Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
02:08 Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country´s joint-top goalscorer
02:05 Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
01:49 Provocative Pique will sell newspapers but won´t change Real Madrid – Ramos
01:13 Pique: Barca´s PSG comeback? Madrid won Champions League with offside goal
01:08 Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country's joint-top goalscorer
00:58 Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina
00:46 Proud Donnarumma savours Buffon advice
00:27 Lopetegui delighted as Spain beat ´one of the best´ in France
00:15 Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill
00:06 Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
00:00 Santos unimpressed with Portugal defence in Sweden collapse

Tuesday 28 March

23:59 Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman's men leapfrog Argentina
23:51 Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura
23:45 Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
23:40 USA international Lletget out for six months
23:06 Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
23:06 Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
23:00 France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
22:58 Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
22:57 Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
22:51 Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
22:39 Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
22:17 Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
22:00 France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
21:58 Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
21:52 Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
21:40 South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
21:39 Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
21:01 Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
20:53 Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
20:52 Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
20:40 South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
20:33 ´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
20:26 Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
20:07 Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
19:07 Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
18:52 Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
17:16 With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
17:11 Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
16:24 Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
14:58 South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
14:37 Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
14:13 UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
13:58 South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
13:58 Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
13:38 Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
13:05 Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
12:58 Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
12:50 Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
12:27 Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
12:16 Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
12:05 Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
11:49 Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
11:32 Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
10:57 Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
10:41 AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
06:30 Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
03:07 Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
02:46 Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
02:18 Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
01:06 Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
00:19 In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal

Monday 27 March

23:59 I hope I don´t jinx him - De Rossi tips Gagliardini as his ´heir´
23:50 Ventura explains Barzagli´s ´problems´ after Italy withdrawal
23:23 I´m in the middle of my career - Retirement far from Ramos´ thoughts
21:15 Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
20:37 Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
19:55 De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
19:49 Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
18:59 Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
18:39 Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
18:28 Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
18:05 Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
17:38 France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
17:08 Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
16:43 Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
15:34 Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
14:51 For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
14:28 Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
14:13 Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
13:42 Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
12:37 Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
12:21 Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
12:16 Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
11:27 Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
11:10 Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
09:53 Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
09:25 Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
06:48 Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
05:56 Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
04:24 Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
03:21 Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
01:05 Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
00:42 A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
00:35 Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
00:29 Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
00:02 Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training

Facebook