Lloris could play for Europe´s elite - Barthez

World Cup winner Fabien Barthez believes France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has the talent to play for one of Europe's top five clubs.
Lloris is Tottenham's captain, having moved to White Hart Lane in 2012 and earned a regular starting spot for both club and country.
And given his impressive form since overcoming a difficult start to life in the Premier League, Barthez believes the 30-year-old would be welcomed at any of the continent's elite sides if he decided to leave Spurs.
"[Lloris] could play in any of the top five European clubs," the former France keeper told L'Equipe. "There are so many people around these transfers.
"But the little delicate stage that he experienced when he arrived in England made him a better player. And he did what he had to do; he shut his mouth and he worked."
Barthez has also backed Lloris to remain the France number one for an extended period, predicting that he could surpass 120 caps after matching the ex-Marseille man's tally of 87 international appearances against Spain on Tuesday – a record for Les Bleus goalkeepers.
"He is good and there is no-one else knocking at the door," Barthez added. "Hugo is 30 and I hope he will be there for another six years. He is at the peak of his career.
"[Getting 87 caps] means he is as good as me and if he gets more, he is better because of his longevity. Joel Bats reached 50 caps, I got 87, and I hope he will finish at 120 and some.
87 - Hugo Lloris will play his 87th game with Les Bleus tonight equaling Fabien Barthez's record for a France goalkeeper. Horizon. pic.twitter.com/8GbvJdNBp9— OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 28, 2017
"What I like is that we are three lefties, we share the same philosophy of goalkeeping with determination and hard work, goalkeepers who come out of the goal a lot.
"We have the same way of seeing the sport, I adore him as a person and it makes me happy that it is a guy like Hugo that beats me."
|Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
