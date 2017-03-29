Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina

James Rodriguez scored one and set up another as Colombia secured a valuable 2-0 World Cup qualifying win away to 10-man Ecuador on Tuesday.
The Real Madrid man broke the deadlock in Quito before teeing up Juan Cuadrado to double the lead before half-time and the visitors never looked likely to surrender their advantage as Ecuador offered rather meek resistance.
Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa is a notoriously difficult ground for away sides given its altitude of nearly 2,800 metres, with only Brazil and Paraguay able to take points off Ecuador in their last seven home World Cup qualifiers.
But it was Gustavo Quinteros' players who appeared dazed and confused in the first half, with James turning in a Miguel Borja cross before setting up Cuadrado 14 minutes later as the Ecuador defence collapsed.
Matters became more difficult for the hosts when Luis Caicedo was sent off for a second yellow card just past the hour mark and, although they missed chances for a third, Colombia's victory always looked assured.
Jose Pekerman's side climb to second in the South American section table – above Uruguay and Argentina, who lost 2-0 to Bolivia in the absence of the suspended Lionel Messi – while Ecuador drop out of the play-off place as a result of Chile's win over Venezuela.
In an open first 15 minutes, Enner Valencia crashed a free-kick just wide of the left-hand post before Edwin Cardona saw a cool finish ruled out for offside.
David Ospina beat away a fierce set-piece from Walter Ayovi, but Ecuador undid their encouraging start with some slack defending to allow Colombia the opening goal.
Borja raced clear down the left and played a clever outside-of-the-foot cross towards the penalty spot, where James arrived between defenders to bundle the ball over the line after it bounced off his chest.
Ecuador fans seemed deflated by the goal against the run of play and they were soon looking dejected when some more abject defending led to the visitors doubling their lead.
James ran onto Edwin Cardona's chip as Ecuador's offside trap fell to pieces and the Real Madrid man crossed for Cuadrado, who tapped home from six yards out.
The visitors had shouts for a second-half penalty waved away after Borja went over a challenge from goalkeeper Esteban Dreer, but Ecuador could not celebrate their reprieve for long as Caicedo collected his second booking on 61 minutes for a late challenge in the Colombia half.
Dreer made a fine one-handed save to deny Borja from close range after more good work from James, but although Ecuador committed men to the attack in the closing stages, they could not prevent what could prove to be a damaging blow to their World Cup hopes.
|Pique: Barca´s PSG comeback? Madrid won Champions League with offside goal
|Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina
|Proud Donnarumma savours Buffon advice
|Lopetegui delighted as Spain beat ´one of the best´ in France
|Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill
|Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
|Santos unimpressed with Portugal defence in Sweden collapse
|Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman's men leapfrog Argentina
|Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura
|Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
|USA international Lletget out for six months
|Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
|Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
|Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
|Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
|Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
|Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
|Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
|With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
|Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
|Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
|Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
|Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
|Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
|Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
|Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
|AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
|Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
|Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
|Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
|Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
|Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
|In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal
|I hope I don´t jinx him - De Rossi tips Gagliardini as his ´heir´
|Ventura explains Barzagli´s ´problems´ after Italy withdrawal
|I´m in the middle of my career - Retirement far from Ramos´ thoughts
|Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
|Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
|De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
|Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
|Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
|Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
|Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
|Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
|France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
|Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
|Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
|Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
|For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
|Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
|Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
|Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
|Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
|Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
|Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
|Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
|Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
|Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
|Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
|Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
|Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
|Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
|Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
|Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
|A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
|Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
|Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
|Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training