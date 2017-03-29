Related

Article

Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill

29 March 2017 00:15

Seamus Coleman is ready to leave hospital after surgery on his broken leg was deemed a success, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill confirmed after Tuesday's 1-0 friendly loss at home to Iceland.

A first-half Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson free-kick proved to be the only goal of the game, with Ireland unable to work visiting goalkeeper Ogmundur Kristinsson despite mounting plenty of pressure on the Iceland goal.

Ireland saw their 15-game unbeaten run at the Aviva Stadium end but it was the health of captain Coleman, whose leg was broken by a Neil Taylor tackle in a 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw against Wales, that was O'Neill's top concern.

"Seamus Coleman is doing much better," O'Neill told reporters. "I saw him earlier. He's in better spirits and has his family around him.

"It's very positive. He's due to be released from hospital tomorrow. I believe the President of Ireland visited him."

A flat Ireland display saw four players make their first international appearances and of the quartet of debutants it was Preston North End winger Daryl Horgan who particularly shone in a lively cameo from the bench.

"I thought Horgan did really well when he came on," O'Neill said. "Robbie Brady also dealt with everything very well this evening as captain.

"First half we didn't do well at all. In the second half we had loads of possession but we need to create more chances."

James McClean agreed with O'Neill's assessment that creativity was lacking for his side at the Aviva Stadium and the Ireland winger revealed the manager had issued a dressing down to the team at the interval.

"It was a frustrating game to be a part of because for one reason or another we were flat," McClean said. "Look, we just need to pick ourselves up and get going again. 

"We weren't good enough first half and needed a kick up the backside. We got that at half-time and we tried to put things right. The second half was a bit better but we still didn't create much and know we can do a lot better.

"Sometimes you can get isolated [up front] and you go hunting for the ball. Overall, we are disappointed but like I said, it is not the end of the world. We will pick ourselves up and go again.

"There are positives, when you look at the start we have made to the World Cup qualifying campaign and the fact a few lads got their first taste of international football. They are pluses. Tonight was disappointing but we will pick ourselves up and we will go again."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 29 March

01:13 Pique: Barca´s PSG comeback? Madrid won Champions League with offside goal
00:58 Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina
00:46 Proud Donnarumma savours Buffon advice
00:27 Lopetegui delighted as Spain beat ´one of the best´ in France
00:15 Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill
00:06 Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
00:00 Santos unimpressed with Portugal defence in Sweden collapse

Tuesday 28 March

23:59 Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman's men leapfrog Argentina
23:51 Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura
23:45 Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
23:40 USA international Lletget out for six months
23:06 Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
23:06 Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
23:00 France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
22:58 Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
22:57 Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
22:51 Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
22:39 Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
22:17 Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
22:00 France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
21:58 Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
21:52 Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
21:40 South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
21:39 Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
21:01 Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
20:53 Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
20:52 Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
20:40 South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
20:33 ´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
20:26 Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
20:07 Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
19:07 Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
18:52 Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
17:16 With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
17:11 Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
16:24 Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
14:58 South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
14:37 Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
14:13 UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
13:58 South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
13:58 Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
13:38 Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
13:05 Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
12:58 Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
12:50 Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
12:27 Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
12:16 Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
12:05 Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
11:49 Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
11:32 Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
10:57 Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
10:41 AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
06:30 Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
03:07 Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
02:46 Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
02:18 Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
01:06 Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
00:19 In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal

Monday 27 March

23:59 I hope I don´t jinx him - De Rossi tips Gagliardini as his ´heir´
23:50 Ventura explains Barzagli´s ´problems´ after Italy withdrawal
23:23 I´m in the middle of my career - Retirement far from Ramos´ thoughts
21:15 Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
20:37 Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
19:55 De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
19:49 Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
18:59 Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
18:39 Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
18:28 Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
18:05 Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
17:38 France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
17:08 Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
16:43 Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
15:34 Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
14:51 For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
14:28 Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
14:13 Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
13:42 Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
12:37 Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
12:21 Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
12:16 Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
11:27 Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
11:10 Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
09:53 Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
09:25 Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
06:48 Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
05:56 Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
04:24 Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
03:21 Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
01:05 Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
00:42 A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
00:35 Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
00:29 Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
00:02 Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training

Facebook