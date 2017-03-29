Barca express ´surprise and indignation´ at ´disproportionate´ Messi ban

Barcelona have released a statement declaring their outrage at Lionel Messi's "disproportionate" four-match ban from representing Argentina.
Messi was suspended for insulting the linesman during his national team's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Chile last week.
The ban was announced just hours before La Albiceleste's game away to Bolivia on Tuesday.
In the absence of their talisman, Edgardo Bauza's team lost 2-0 in La Paz, leaving them fifth in CONMEBOL qualifying and facing the prospect of needing to win an inter-confederation play-off if they are to reach next year's finals in Russia.
Messi's Barca team-mate Gerard Pique, speaking late on Tuesday, condemned the severity of the suspension and the club have now publicly issued a message of support for the 29-year-old forward.
Official FC Barcelona statement regarding FIFA suspension of Leo #Messi: https://t.co/BuOmRCeCDP pic.twitter.com/Bc8DbrB9oq— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 29, 2017
"FC Barcelona expresses its surprise and indignation at the action by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee of suspending the player Leo Messi following the FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture between Argentina and Chile," a statement read.
"The club considers the four-match suspension finally imposed on the Argentine player to be unfair and totally disproportionate.
"Finally, FC Barcelona wishes to reiterate its support for Leo Messi, an exemplary player in terms of conduct both on and off the pitch."
The punishment relates to Messi's actions during the closing stages of Argentina's win at home to Chile, when the Barca star scored the only goal from the penalty spot.
The 29-year-old was penalised for a foul and proceeded to wave his arms and shout insults at the referee's assistant Marcelo Van Gasse, with whom he refused to shake hands at the final whistle.
Initially, the incident was not included in referee Sandro Ricci's report but was followed up by FIFA after video footage of Messi's insults emerged and they asked both the officials and the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) for their observations.
It means Argentina will also be without their talisman for next season's qualifiers against Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru, with him only returning for the final game of the CONMEBOL section against Ecuador.
Messi has also been fined 10,000 Swiss francs, while the AFA confirmed their intention to appeal the sanction.
Former Argentina and Barcelona coach Cesar Luis Menotti called the decision "nonsense", while Bauza lamented the timing of the ban following the loss to Bolivia.
"What surprised us was the little time we were given to release a legal response," he said.
"We had half an hour to send the first note. And after that, during the night hours, we stayed until four in the morning for the second note.
"It's strange because FIFA gives you the possibility to deliver an opinion to anyone who can be sanctioned. Not only he couldn't play, but we didn't have time to work with anyone else."
|Barca express ´surprise and indignation´ at ´disproportionate´ Messi ban
|We are talking - Ibrahimovic hints at Manchester United extension
|Pique labels Messi ban "an outrage"
|Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
|Mark Neymar all you want - Tite confident in Brazil´s options after World Cup qualification
|Brazil qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia
|Peru 2 Uruguay 1: Hosts heap more misery on Suarez and Co.
|Panama 1 United States 1: Dempsey nets in hard-fought draw
|Vidal: Chile could have won 7-1 if not for my missed chances
|Peru 2 Uruguay 1: Hosts heap more misery on Suarez and Co.
|Panama 1 United States 1: Dempsey nets in hard-fought draw
|Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite´s men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
|Mbappe: Real Madrid are a great team
|Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite's men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
|Bauza laments Messi absence as Argentina boss remains defiant
|Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
|Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country´s joint-top goalscorer
|Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
|Provocative Pique will sell newspapers but won´t change Real Madrid – Ramos
|Pique: Barca´s PSG comeback? Madrid won Champions League with offside goal
|Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country's joint-top goalscorer
|Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina
|Proud Donnarumma savours Buffon advice
|Lopetegui delighted as Spain beat ´one of the best´ in France
|Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill
|Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
|Santos unimpressed with Portugal defence in Sweden collapse
|Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman's men leapfrog Argentina
|Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura
|Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
|USA international Lletget out for six months
|Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
|Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
|Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
|Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
|Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
|Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
|Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
|With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
|Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
|Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
|Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
|Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
|Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
|Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
|Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
|AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
|Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
|Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
|Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
|Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
|Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
|In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal
|I hope I don´t jinx him - De Rossi tips Gagliardini as his ´heir´
|Ventura explains Barzagli´s ´problems´ after Italy withdrawal
|I´m in the middle of my career - Retirement far from Ramos´ thoughts
|Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
|Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
|De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
|Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
|Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
|Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
|Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
|Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
|France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
|Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
|Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
|Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
|For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
|Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
|Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
|Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
|Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
|Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
|Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
|Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
|Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
|Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
|Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
|Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
|Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
|Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
|Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
|Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
|A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
|Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
|Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
|Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training