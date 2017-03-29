Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite´s men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars

Neymar was in fine form as Brazil virtually booked their spot at next year's World Cup with a 3-0 win at home to Paraguay.
Wearing the captain's armband for the first time since March last year, Neymar dazzled after scoring his 52nd international goal in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.
Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring 10 minutes prior to the break at Arena Corinthians, combining with Paulinho, before Neymar added a second in the 64th minute after missing a second-half penalty.
And Marcelo sealed a ninth successive victory for Tite's CONMEBOL leaders with four minutes remaining.
Unbeaten since Tite replaced Dunga after last year's Copa America Centenario - keeping seven clean sheets during that run - Brazil moved nine points clear in the South American standings as Uruguay faced Peru in Tuesday's late fixture.
Brazil were forced into one change for the visit of Paraguay, with full-back Dani Alves suspended following last week's 4-1 win in Uruguay. Fagner replaced the Juventus star.
Francisco Arce brought in Rodrigo Rojas, Hernan Perez and Derlis Gonzalez for Victor Caceres, Dario Lezcano and Juan Iturbe after Paraguay edged Ecuador 2-1 last time out.
Neymar was a clear target for Paraguay during the early exchanges, fouled on several occasions but the star man dusted himself off and got on with the job, almost setting up the opener in the sixth minute following a teasing delivery to Paulinho.
Paraguay impressed defensively and in attack, refusing to allow Brazil time on the ball and the visitors should have taken the lead seven minutes later when Gonzalez moved through on goal after some sloppy play from Miranda but the Dynamo Kiev forward scuffed his shot.
Brazil finally broke Paraguay's stubborn resistance 10 minutes before the break via Coutinho. After checking inside and playing a neat one-two with Paulinho, the Liverpool star guided the ball beyond Antony Silva from the top of the penalty area.
The hosts came out all guns blazing in the second half and almost doubled the lead in the 49th minute but Paulinho was unable to add to last week's hat-trick - firing his volley wide of the post.
A sliding Neymar then collided with the post, wasting a golden opportunity after being picked out by Coutinho.
Neymar was in the thick of the action again moments later after winning a contentious penalty but his spot-kick was easily saved by Silva.
But Neymar eventually made up for his penalty miss just past the hour-mark. After dazzling his way through Paraguay's defence, his shot beat Silva, albeit with some help from a deflection as he moved within three goals of Romario for third place in Brazil's all-time goalscorers list.
Full-back Marcelo capped the result with a delicate lofted effort over Silva with the outside of his boot in the closing stages.
|Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite´s men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
|Mbappe: Real Madrid are a great team
|Brazil 3 Paraguay 0: Tite's men poised for World Cup as Neymar stars
|Bauza laments Messi absence as Argentina boss remains defiant
|Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
|Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country´s joint-top goalscorer
|Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win
|Provocative Pique will sell newspapers but won´t change Real Madrid – Ramos
|Pique: Barca´s PSG comeback? Madrid won Champions League with offside goal
|Chile 3 Venezuela 1: Masterful Sanchez becomes country's joint-top goalscorer
|Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina
|Proud Donnarumma savours Buffon advice
|Lopetegui delighted as Spain beat ´one of the best´ in France
|Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill
|Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
|Santos unimpressed with Portugal defence in Sweden collapse
|Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman's men leapfrog Argentina
|Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura
|Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
|USA international Lletget out for six months
|Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
|Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
|Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
|Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
|Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
|Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
|Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
|With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
|Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
|Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
|Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
|Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
|Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
|Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
|Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
|AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
|Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
|Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
|Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
|Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
|Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
|In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal
|I hope I don´t jinx him - De Rossi tips Gagliardini as his ´heir´
|Ventura explains Barzagli´s ´problems´ after Italy withdrawal
|I´m in the middle of my career - Retirement far from Ramos´ thoughts
|Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
|Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
|De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
|Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
|Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
|Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
|Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
|Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
|France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
|Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
|Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
|Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
|For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
|Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
|Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
|Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
|Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
|Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
|Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
|Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
|Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
|Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
|Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
|Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
|Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
|Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
|Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
|Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
|A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
|Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
|Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
|Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training