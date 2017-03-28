USA international Lletget out for six months

United States and LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget will miss up to six months with a foot injury.

Lletget, 24, suffered the injury during USA's 6-0 thrashing of Honduras in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

Initially thought to be a strain, Galaxy said on Tuesday Lletget had a Lisfranc injury. The three-time international needs surgery and is anticipated to be out for four to six months.