Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in his first Portugal match in his hometown of Funchal will have been a scant consolation, as Sweden fought back to secure a remarkable 3-2 friendly win thanks to Joao Cancelo's last-gasp own-goal.
The Real Madrid talisman had the local airport named after him earlier in the month and he looked every inch a man eager to impress, after presenting the Euro 2016 trophy to the crowd pre-match, but Portugal's youthful and experimental side failed to meet the soaring expectations and collapsed after the break.
Initially they were excellent, though, and it did not take long for Portugal to take off, with Ronaldo fittingly the one to land the first blow in the 18th minute.
Their second arrived just after the half-hour mark - Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist scoring an own goal as Portugal piled on the pressure.
But the visitors responded well after the break and deservedly secured themselves a lifeline through Viktor Claesson's well-taken effort in the 57th minute.
A multitude of substitutions had a sapping effect on the home side and Sweden took full advantage, as Claesson got his second 14 minutes from time before Cancelo haplessly turning past goalkeeper Jose Carlos Marafona with the last meaningful kick of the game to leave Ronaldo exasperated.
The hysteria caused by Ronaldo's return to his hometown gave way to an electric atmosphere and the home side looked spurred on by that during the early exchanges, attacking with great speed.
Renato Sanches was the first to try his luck, sending a speculative drive just wide but Portugal did not have to wait much longer for the breakthrough, though, and it was the goal the crowd were desperate to see.
Gelson Martins produced an exquisite cross from the right with the outside of his foot and Ronaldo glided in front of Emil Krafth to turn in from eight yards.
4 - European players with + international goals:— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 28, 2017
Ferenc Puskás 84
Sándor Kocsis 75
CRISTIANO RONALDO 71
Miroslav Klose 71
Myth. pic.twitter.com/r0Wh3fQKBH
Sweden should have levelled in the 23rd minute, but Christoffer Nyman inexplicably missed the target from just inside the area after Krafth's pinpoint pass in from the flank.
And Portugal capitalised on that let-off, doubling their lead in fortuitous fashion 11 minutes before the break as Granqvist directed Martins' pass into his own net.
Portugal made four changes at the break and such disruption had an impact on them, with Sweden reigniting the contest just before the hour.
Isaac Kiese Thelin forced debutant goalkeeper Marafona into a smart save, but Nyman latched on to the rebound and fed Claesson with an inch-perfect through pass, which the midfielder swept home.
Ronaldo was replaced by Ricardo Quaresma, but the mercurial winger's flair had little effect on Portugal's stuttering attacking play.
Sweden appeared much the livelier in attack and were well worth their eventual equaliser - Claesson meeting Jimmy Durmaz's corner at the near post and beating Marafona with a smart finish.
And then, with the final attack of the match, Sweden left-back Niklas Hult charged up the flank and fired a teasing ball across the face of goal which Cancelo knocked in to give Sweden an unlikely win.
