Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut

Italy compounded the gloom around Dutch football by coming from behind to claim a 2-1 friendly win over Netherlands at Amsterdam Arena.
With Danny Blind having been sacked as coach after Saturday's 2-0 loss to Bulgaria, which put a dent in Netherlands' World Cup qualification bid, Fred Grim took charge seeking to gain a morale-boosting victory, but they were second best against the Azzurri.
Tuesday's game was preceded by the presentation of an award to one of the greatest players in Netherlands' history, Clarence Seedorf, and the Amsterdam crowd had more to cheer when Italy's Alessio Romagnoli put through his own net after 10 minutes.
But the visitors drew level almost immediately through Eder and eased into the lead when Leonardo Bonucci scored his fifth international goal after just over half an hour.
Italy are now unbeaten in seven matches and Giampiero Ventura has them playing with the kind of confidence and enthusiasm that, aside from lively displays from Memphis Depay and Quincy Promes, remains sadly lacking among the Dutch.
Netherlands started like a team with everything to prove and their high-tempo attacks produced a chance after five minutes when Jeremain Lens headed narrowly over from close range.
Just five minutes later they were ahead. Davy Klaassen embarked on a mazy dribble and played a low pass to Promes, whose cross ricocheted off Romagnoli before trickling past the wrong-footed Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Italy were back on level terms within seconds of the restart when Wesley Hoedt's defensive header fell into the path of Eder and the Inter playmaker provided an accurate finish.
Grim's men stuck to their task and Bruno Martins Indi hit the crossbar with a powerful header from a Depay corner, but Italy went ahead after 32 minutes when Jeroen Zoet could only parry Marco Parolo's close-range header and the loose ball was rifled high into the net by Bonucci.
Italy suffered a blow, however, when Daniele De Rossi limped off clutching his lower back after a challenge from Promes and he was replaced by Roberto Gagliardini.
HT #NetherlandsItaly(#Romagnoli og, #Eder, #Bonucci) #Azzurri come back to lead after an exciting opening 45. #NEDITA pic.twitter.com/0Gfp5dPYbi— Italy (@azzurri) March 28, 2017
Depay's industrious performance continued in the second half and he started a move that almost saw Klaassen connect with a dangerous Lens cross, but Daniele Rugani cleared the danger.
When Bonucci played a sloppy pass after 57 minutes, it was Depay who pounced and swiftly squared to Promes, but the Spartak Moscow winger's shot drew a smart save from Donnarumma, diving to his left to make a one-handed stop.
Italy brought on Leonardo Spinazzola for his debut and he immediately created a chance for Marco Verratti to hit a shot that was well blocked by Tonny Vilhena, and Netherlands had Zoet to thank for denying Spinazzola what looked like a certain goal with a fine save in the closing stages to preserve some dignity in defeat.
Not to be outdone, the 18-year-old Donnarumma – on his full debut for Italy – made two brilliant saves to deny veteran Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder in the dying minutes and ensure Italy's run of form continued, while Netherlands' woes deepened.
|Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
|USA international Lletget out for six months
|Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
|Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
|France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
|Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
|Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
|Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
|Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
|Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
|South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
|´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
|Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
|Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
|Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
|With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
|Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
|Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
|Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
|South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
|Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
|Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
|Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
|Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
|Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
|Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
|Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
|Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
|AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
|Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
|Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
|Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
|Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
|Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
|In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal
|I hope I don´t jinx him - De Rossi tips Gagliardini as his ´heir´
|Ventura explains Barzagli´s ´problems´ after Italy withdrawal
|I´m in the middle of my career - Retirement far from Ramos´ thoughts
|Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
|Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
|De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
|Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
|Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
|Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
|Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
|Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
|France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
|Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
|Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
|Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
|For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
|Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
|Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
|Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
|Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
|Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
|Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
|Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
|Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
|Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
|Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
|Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
|Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
|Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
|Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
|Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
|A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
|Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
|Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
|Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training
|Ward and Washington set the tempo - O´Neill
|Back injury scare for Manchester City´s Sterling in England win
|Long talked Coleman through broken leg with pregnancy breathing techniques
|´Last man standing´ - Hart proud to take England armband
|Scotland 1 Slovenia 0: Late Martin winner eases pressure on Strachan
|Northern Ireland 2 Norway 0: O´Neill´s men cruise into second
|Scotland 1 Slovenia 0: Late Martin winner eases pressure on Strachan
|Northern Ireland 2 Norway 0: O'Neill's men cruise into second
|Netherlands sack Blind after Bulgaria loss
|Hummels accuses Germany of ´arrogant´ display in Azerbaijan
|Quicker passing and more runs in behind - Southgate wants England improvement after Lithuania win
|Milan didn´t vandalise Juve changing room - Romagnoli
|Emotional Defoe back in the goals for England
|England 2 Lithuania 0: Returning Defoe on target in routine win
|Azerbaijan 1 Germany 4: Schurrle inspires world champions to fifth win in five
|Verratti refuses to rule out future switch to Serie A
|Mancini surprised by Guardiola´s struggles at ´strongest´ Manchester City
|England 2 Lithuania 0: Returning Defoe on target in routine win
|Azerbaijan 1 Germany 4: Schurrle inspires world champions to fifth win in five
|Mancini eyeing return to management
|Pirlo on Verratti: Nobody plays like me
|Costa calls for Benzema France return
|Man City must keep much-improved Aguero, insists Rosler
|All-time great Buffon too old for MLS move, says Pirlo
|Ben Arfa demands the chance to prove himself
|He´s a phenomenon - Manolas casts doubt over Nainggolan´s Roma future
|Kroos: I´m not scared of Bayern Munich
|Rooney should stay and fight at Man Utd, says Scholes
|´No need to change´ for in-demand Griezmann
|Marquinhos confides in Neymar after ´very difficult´ Barcelona comeback
|Mbappe will join Real Madrid or Barcelona sooner or later, claims Fabinho
|Torino star Belotti rules out transfer
|Liverpool are higher in the league – Coutinho in derby dig at Everton
|A-League Review: Comedy own goal as Jets are thrashed, premiers Sydney triumphant
|Giroud answers his critics with goals - Deschamps
|Coutinho loves playing with Barcelona star Neymar
|Kylian Mbappe finds France step up ´easy´
|Bale attacked by O´Shea: I was lucky just to need stitches
|MLS Review: Crew edge Timbers, Minnesota crushed again
|There is only one Messi – Deulofeu says comparisons hurt him
|Livermore feared career was over after failed drugs test
|Rooney´s England career not over, insists Southgate
|Santos: Portugal have five finals left
|Greece played an ugly game - Martinez
|Blind thinking about future after accepting blame for Bulgaria blow