Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay

Barcelona forward Neymar has no doubt Lionel Messi will agree a renewed contract with the LaLiga champions.

Negotiations are ongoing for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to extend his career-long stay at Camp Nou beyond 2018.

Neymar believes this attachment to Barcelona will prove decisive and is gunning for multiple honours alongside the 29-year-old this season.

"Messi will renew because his is Barca and Barca is Messi," the Brazil captain said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"I think we can win the treble again if we are focused and happy."

Neymar was linked with a move away from Barcelona this week, with reports suggesting Manchester United were ready to meet a €200million release clause in his contract, but the 25-year-old maintains he is living a dream in Catalonia.

"My dream was to play at Barca," he said. "When I was a kid, that's what I wanted.

"And the most important thing about playing at Barca is to having that dream come true. That is the best thing about playing at Barca."