Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble

An international friendly between Ivory Coast and Senegal had to be abandoned following a pitch invasion in Paris.

Monday's clash at Stade Charlety in the French capital was called off in the closing stages when dozens of supporters entered the field.

Senegal's Lamine Gassama was caught up in the fracas, tackled to the ground by one fan before the match was officially abandoned with the score level at 1-1.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane had given Senegal the lead from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

However, Gohi Bi Cyriac equalised three minutes later for African rivals Ivory Coast, who appointed former Belgium boss Marc Wilmots as head coach last week.