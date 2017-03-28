Related

Article

Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura

28 March 2017 23:51

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura predicted that his side will be "the revelation of the World Cup" after they beat Netherlands 2-1 in a friendly.

The Azzurri fell behind at the Amsterdam Arena when Alessio Romagnoli deflected a cross into his own net but whole-hearted performances from the likes of Ciro Immobile and Marco Verratti ensured the visitors bounced back.

Eder rifled home an equaliser within seconds of Italy falling behind and Leonardo Bonucci was on hand to score a second after Marco Parolo's close-range header was saved.

Ventura, whose side are now unbeaten in their last seven matches, told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Winning tonight was important for the image that we're trying to build and the mentality that we're developing.

"We showed the team spirit, the ability to fight and to suffer, and we got the result.

"This victory helps us to rise in the rankings as well. I am sure that this is a group that is growing.

"This is a team that will be the revelation of the World Cup in Russia if we get there."

Ventura reserved particular praise for midfielder Verratti, who built on his match-winning performance in Italy's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania with another commanding display.

"Verratti's performance is what happens when we can express ourselves," said Ventura. "I'm satisfied with his efforts.

"He had a big game against Albania and when we play well he is able to make the difference."

Interim Netherlands coach Fred Grim admitted the home side did not defend well enough, but reflected on the positives of an evening when Memphis Depay and Quincy Promes caused Italy problems at the back.

Grim took charge of the team following Danny Blind's dismissal in the aftermath of the 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Bulgaria, but he is expected to return to his role as Under-21s coach while a permanent replacement for Blind is sought.

He told AD: "We played with great flair and energy in bursts, and we also played good football. But you must also be critical: we give goals away too easily.

"We were on the right track and in some lesser matches, such as against Luxembourg [a 3-1 victory], we did win.

"But Saturday [against Bulgaria] was not good, and we know that.

"I have since had much contact with Danny [Blind], and he wishes us the best."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 29 March

01:13 Pique: Barca´s PSG comeback? Madrid won Champions League with offside goal
00:58 Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman´s men leapfrog Argentina
00:46 Proud Donnarumma savours Buffon advice
00:27 Lopetegui delighted as Spain beat ´one of the best´ in France
00:15 Coleman set to leave hospital - O´Neill
00:06 Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
00:00 Santos unimpressed with Portugal defence in Sweden collapse

Tuesday 28 March

23:59 Ecuador 0 Colombia 2: James the star as Pekerman's men leapfrog Argentina
23:51 Italy can be World Cup surprise package - Ventura
23:45 Deschamps welcomes ´evolution of football´ with VAR
23:40 USA international Lletget out for six months
23:06 Bolivia 2 Argentina 0: More Messi-less misery for Bauza
23:06 Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty
23:00 France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
22:58 Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo´s homecoming
22:57 Sanchez: I played as a goalkeeper in jail
22:51 Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
22:39 Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
22:17 Martinez frustrated by Belgium collapse
22:00 France 0 Spain 2: Silva and Deulofeu seal win as video technology enjoys another successful trial
21:58 Portugal 2 Sweden 3: Last-gasp Cancelo own-goal ruins Ronaldo's homecoming
21:52 Netherlands 1 Italy 2: In-form Azzurri compound Dutch misery on Grim debut
21:40 South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
21:39 Republic of Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Magnusson magic hands hosts rare loss
21:01 Scrapping offside rule would make no sense – Low
20:53 Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
20:52 Del Bosque urges Pique to continue Spain career
20:40 South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw
20:33 ´Zola came close to being appointed Inter coach ´
20:26 Messi´s four-match Argentina ban is nonsense - Menotti
20:07 Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts´ blushes
19:07 Russia 3 Belgium 3: Bukarov spares hosts' blushes
18:52 Real Madrid want Isco to stay, says Ramos
17:16 With and without Messi: The stats that prove Argentina will struggle to reach World Cup
17:11 Argentina to appeal Messi´s four-match FIFA ban
16:24 Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina
14:58 South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
14:37 Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
14:13 UAE coach quits after World Cup qualifying defeat
13:58 South Korea 1 Syria 0: Hong effort sees off spirited visitors
13:58 Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star
13:38 Japan 4 Thailand 0: Kubo inspires comfortable win for Blue Samurai
13:05 Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
12:58 Partizan UEFA ban lifted after CAS appeal
12:50 Manchester United and Mourinho a good fit for Pogba, but Pires urges patience
12:27 Don´t go to Real Madrid yet, Pires tells Mbappe
12:16 Jagielka: Everton want to win Merseyside derby for Coleman
12:05 Australia 2 United Arab Emirates 0: Irvine, Leckie ease World Cup qualification fears
11:49 Options limited if Ozil leaves Arsenal, Ballack claims
11:32 Fire at the home of CSL side Shanghai Shenhua
10:57 Messi is Barca and Barca is Messi - Neymar confident over star´s Camp Nou stay
10:41 AFA confident Messi will face Bolivia amid ban threat
06:30 Brazil attracting attention of Messi - Neymar
03:07 Verratti accepts L´Equipe apology after partying accusations
02:46 Neymar uncomfortable with Messi and Ronaldo comparisons
02:18 Ramos: Real Madrid will welcome Mbappe with open arms
01:06 Ivory Coast-Senegal abandoned after crowd trouble
00:19 In-demand Rodrigo Caio signs new Sao Paulo deal

Monday 27 March

23:59 I hope I don´t jinx him - De Rossi tips Gagliardini as his ´heir´
23:50 Ventura explains Barzagli´s ´problems´ after Italy withdrawal
23:23 I´m in the middle of my career - Retirement far from Ramos´ thoughts
21:15 Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
20:37 Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
19:55 De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
19:49 Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
18:59 Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
18:39 Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
18:28 Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
18:05 Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
17:38 France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
17:08 Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
16:43 Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
15:34 Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
14:51 For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
14:28 Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
14:13 Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
13:42 Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
12:37 Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
12:21 Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
12:16 Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
11:27 Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
11:10 Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
09:53 Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
09:25 Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
06:48 Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
05:56 Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
04:24 Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
03:21 Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
01:05 Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
00:42 A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
00:35 Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
00:29 Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
00:02 Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training

Facebook