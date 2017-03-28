Griezmann makes LaLiga better - Madrid captain Ramos hails Atleti star

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos believes LaLiga is better off for the presence of Atletico Madrid's France star Antoine Griezmann.

Ramos and Griezmann are set for a dual showdown over the coming days, with France hosting Spain for a friendly in Paris on Tuesday before the second Madrid derby of the season takes place at Santiago Bernabeu on April 8.

The latter occasion will bring forth palpable animosity in the capital once more, but centre-back Ramos believes there are few tougher opponents to occupy his time than the 26-year-old.

"He is a great player that certainly improves our league, I wish him the best always, less when he plays against me," said Ramos ahead of facing off with the forward at the Stade de France.

"Now comes the game against France and then the derby, and therefore I do not wish him well.

"But he is a nice guy, nice and a good partner of profession. As a player he is very good."

Griezmann's long-term future at Atletico remains a matter of much speculation. Last week he declared it would be a "dream" to play for the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich or even bitter rivals Madrid.