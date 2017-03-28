Funes Mori a derby doubt after injury on Argentina duty

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is a major doubt for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend after suffering an injury on international duty with Argentina on Tuesday.

The centre-back went down in pain in the first half of Argentina's World Cup qualifier in Bolivia and was unable to continue, leaving the field on a stretcher with a suspected knee injury.

Everton are already without their regular right-back Seamus Coleman for the trip to Anfield, which is a massive match for both sides' European qualification hopes, after the Republic of Ireland captain broke his leg in a 0-0 draw against Wales on Friday.

Funes Mori has been on the bench for Everton's last two league games, but the 26-year-old would have been an option to fill in for Coleman on the right for manager Ronald Koeman, whose team head into the match in seventh place in the Premier League, six points and three spots below their local rivals.