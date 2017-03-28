Related

Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina

28 March 2017 20:53

Angel Correa has been picked ahead of Sergio Aguero to replace Lionel Messi in Argentina's starting line-up for the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Captain Messi was included in the XI named by head coach Edgardo Bauza on Monday, but on Tuesday he received a four-match ban from FIFA for insulting an official during Argentina's previous outing against Chile.

Despite the 29-year-old's absence, and that of Gonzalo Higuain due to a suspension, Aguero has been overlooked as a replacement after disappointing last time out.

Instead it is Atletico Madrid forward Correa who will partner Lucas Pratto in attack for a heavily depleted Argentina side in La Paz.

