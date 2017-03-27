Related

Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad

27 March 2017 00:29

Aymeric Laporte could make his France debut in Tuesday's friendly clash with Spain after replacing the injured Adil Rami.

Sevilla centre-back Rami suffered a calf injury in training and was deemed unfit for when Spain visit the Stade de France.

Laporte of Athletic Bilbao has been picked as the experienced defender's replacement and, although it is not the 22-year-old's first call-up, he will make his debut should Didier Deschamps opt to use him against Spain.

The highly rated prospect, who is also still eligible to play for Spain, has been an ever-present in LaLiga this term, playing 24 of Bilbao's 28 matches.

As for Rami, the 31-year-old becomes Sevilla's third casualty of the international break, joining Gabriel Mercado and Stevan Jovetic in picking up an injury away from Andalusia.

