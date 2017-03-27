Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has flagged "a couple of changes" for Tuesday's crucial World Cup qualifier with United Arab Emirates.
One change is enforced with the suspension to playmaker Aaron Mooy but Postecoglou will give his hungry squad one more chance to prove themselves in Monday's final training session at Allianz Stadium.
Australia and Postecoglou have come in for some criticism following last week's 1-1 draw against Iraq, with the coach's decision to introduce a 3-4-3 formation with a box midfield raising eyebrows.
According to Fox Sports, centre-back Trent Sainsbury and full-back Brad Smith could be in line for a recall, which could see Postecoglou name a back four with Bailey Wright and Milos Degenek likely to complete the defensive quartet.
"Everyone's recovered really well from the [Iraq] game. So from a physical perspective we're all in good shape," Postecoglou told reporters on Monday.
"We'll have a look at it. Obviously we've got some more fresh legs, who are keen to have a run and a crack at it.
"We'll see in training today. We had a little bit of a session yesterday."
March 26, 2017
Captain Mile Jedinak, fellow midfielder Massimo Luongo and winger Mathew Leckie all sat out Sunday's light session but Postecoglou insisted they were fine.
With Mooy suspended after picking up a second yellow card of Australia's Russia 2018 qualifying campaign, James Troisi is the likely replacement in attacking midfield, while Mustafa Amini is also an option.
Postecoglou has previously played two strikers at home, which could result in Tim Cahill earning a starting berth.
"There's likely to be a couple of [team] changes and certainly quite a few players putting their hands up to start," Postecoglou said.
The UAE have arrived in Australia under pressure to keep their hopes alive of playing in next year's World Cup.
"They [UAE] have had this group of players together for quite a long time and had a great deal of success as a group, which suggests to me they deal with things [pressure to qualify] pretty well," Australia's boss said.
"It's a World Cup game, three points at stake and both of us will be going for it."
The Socceroos sit third in Group B - outside the automatic qualifying berths - and one point ahead of the UAE before Tuesday's match.
|Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
