Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA

The Football Association have fined Manchester City £35,000 for failing to control their players during the 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month.
City accepted the charge last week, which related to their reaction after a second-half penalty was awarded against them, referee Michael Oliver booking Gael Clichy for a foul on Roberto Firmino.
Some members of Pep Guardiola's side continued their protests after ex-City man James Milner converted the spot-kick.
Sergio Aguero netted a second-half equaliser at the Etihad Stadium to keep third-placed City one point ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table, with a game in hand.
Manchester United pleaded guilty to the same charge following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea and were fined £20,000.
