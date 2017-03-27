Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue

Robbie Fowler expects Liverpool to continue their Merseyside derby dominance by beating Everton in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Jurgen Klopp's side won 1-0 at Goodison Park in December courtesy of Sadio Mane's late strike, a result that extended the Reds' run to 13 games without defeat against their local rivals in all competitions.

Everton have won three of their last four league games, keeping a clean sheet in each, to reignite their hopes of qualifying for Europe but Fowler does not anticipate Ronald Koeman's side taking all three points at Anfield.

"I think Liverpool probably have a little bit of a shine over Everton in the last few years," Fowler, who won five major trophies for Liverpool, told Omnisport.

"You know the old cliche: form goes out of the window for derbies. I don't think that's been the case for four, five plus years.

"Liverpool have been the better team on paper going into the game and have come out on top. I hoping it's going to be the case again."

A win for Liverpool would lift them back into third place in the Premier League table, with Manchester City not playing until Sunday, when they travel to Arsenal.