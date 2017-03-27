Italy midfield stalwart Daniele De Rossi believes promising Inter youngster Roberto Gagliardini could be his "heir" and a "pillar" of the national team for years to come.
De Rossi is widely expected to bring his international career to a close after the 2018 World Cup, with the 33-year-old previously revealing he had originally planned to call it quits after Euro 2016.
On that occasion the squad's "astonishing dynamic" persuaded the Roma star to reverse his decision, but he will turn 35 just after next year's World Cup ends.
De Rossi is adamant Italy have plenty of talent to keep going as an international force once he has gone, and in Gagliardini he feels they have a midfielder with immense potential.
| #DeRossi's belief that the core of a new #Azzurri side is emerging at the moment. #NetherlandsItaly #NEDITA#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/BJxagFw3jW— Italy (@azzurri) March 27, 2017
"My 'heirs' are often spoken about," he said at a media conference before Tuesday's friendly with Netherlands.
"If I think about the players compared to me in the coming years, there's Gagliardini who I believe is destined to become a pillar of this team.
"I hope I don't jinx him, but I saw him for the first time in the Atalanta-Napoli match and noticed that he's different to the others and a great guy.
"I hope that now he can carve out his place [in the Italy team]. He seems really strong and he has the right stuff."
|I hope I don´t jinx him - De Rossi tips Gagliardini as his ´heir´
|Ventura explains Barzagli´s ´problems´ after Italy withdrawal
|I´m in the middle of my career - Retirement far from Ramos´ thoughts
|Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
|Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
|De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
|Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
|Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
|Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
|Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
|Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
|France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
|Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
|Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
|Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
|For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
|Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
|Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
|Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
|Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
|Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
|Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
|Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
|Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
|Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
|Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
|Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
|Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
|Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
|Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
|Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
|A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
|Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
|Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
|Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training
|Stunning goal record not important to Ronaldo
|What can you say? This is a nightmare - Robben blasts Netherlands defeat
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps´ men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps' men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Suarez agent denies Napoli offer
|Rashford eyes Euro Under-21s spot despite Mourinho concerns
|Juventus midfielder Khedira fit to lead Germany
|Watch: Gerrard volley lights up Liverpool Legends match
|South Africa 3 Guinea-Bissau 1: Dream debut for Tau as Erasmus returns with a goal
|England boss Southgate praises captain Hart for putting Euro 2016 woe to bed
|Bertrand wants England to keep up with Jones´ rugby stars
|No points dropped is the aim for Germany - Low
|The weather, not transfer targets, attracts Mourinho to Croatia v Ukraine
|Everton ready to support stricken Coleman
|Verratti backs Juve to beat Barca
|No intent from tearful Taylor - Long reflects on sickening Coleman injury
|Berlusconi warns suitors off Donnarumma
|Barcelona to name stadium after Cruyff
|A-League Review: Sydney confirmed as premiers after Victory slip up in Brisbane
|Man, he´s a great player - Dempsey gushes over Pulisic performance
|Costa finding his feet under Lopetegui for Spain
|Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record
|I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future
|Chelsea target Sule could not resist Bayern
|Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
|Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
|De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates