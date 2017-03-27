For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri joked that he has finally experienced the joy of beating Massimiliano Allegri after he was named Serie A's best coach for 2015-16.

The 58-year-old was awarded the Panchina d'Oro on Monday in recognition of his first season in charge of Napoli, in which he steered the club to a second-place finish in the top flight and the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.

Sarri claimed the prize - which is voted for by Serie A coaches - ahead of Juventus boss Allegri, who won last year, and Sassuolo's Eusebio Di Francesco.

The former Empoli boss was proud of his achievement and welcomed the opportunity to celebrate beating Allegri to a trophy.

"It's very satisfying because the jury is made up of coaches," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "Obviously, in your career you want points, not prizes.

"But it's personally very gratifying and for once I finished above Max!

"I didn't expect it - generally, this award is given to whoever wins the league."

Allegri claimed the award last year after Juve won the domestic double, with former Bianconeri boss Antonio Conte having won for the previous three years in succession.

Napoli face Juve when Serie A resumes on Sunday.