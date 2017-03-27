Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps

France boss Didier Deschamps believes Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud still has a valuable role to play with the national team.
Giroud has served as France's main striker since Karim Benzema's exile began in late 2015 and he led the line as the hosts finished as runners-up at Euro 2016, scoring three times.
Nevertheless, the 30-year-old continues to divide opinion in his homeland and has been restricted to seven Premier League starts with Arsenal this season.
He has managed eight goals in England's top flight and, with Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe in Deschamps' squad for the first time, Giroud offered a timely reminder of his talents with a brace in Saturday's 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg.
"He can play tomorrow, like the other ones," Deschamps said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Spain at the Stade de France.
"Olivier has not had a lot of minutes on the pitch, also because he had an injury. Even if he was in the side [at Arsenal], then the people were thinking that he was able to play, to begin the match.
"If you're on the bench and you don't come in because you're not 100 per cent, then only few people can be aware of it.
"But before the international break he played three games in a row. He knows that he's had a more difficult season.
"But he proved on Saturday that he's still an efficient striker. He scores goals with us, but he also gives to the players around him to change the attacking dynamic."
Another of the young stars putting pressure on the likes of Giroud is Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele.
The 19-year-old was substituted at half-time on his maiden international start against Ivory Coast last November, but he completed 90 minutes on the right flank at the weekend.
"Yes, it did not go well the first time," Deschamps said of Dembele. "He was perhaps a little inhibited.
"He has reacted well with his club, where he gives good performances. He has a running speed, he likes to dribble.
"He has to make the right choices but he is able to unbalance defences. This game against Luxembourg will give him confidence."
|Efficient Giroud still a favourite for France boss Deschamps
|Koke wanted inside track on Mbappe - Griezmann
|De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent
|Liverpool great Fowler expects Merseyside derby dominance to continue
|Ademi doping ban reduced to two years
|Aguero dropped by severely depleted Argentina
|Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
|Real Madrid great Raul won´t rule out shock Barcelona move
|France could take over world football - Wenger wowed by next generation
|Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: Ooh la la!
|Valencia appoint Alemany as CEO
|Barcelona´s Arda suffers groin injury on Turkey duty
|For once, I beat Allegri! - Sarri thrilled to be honoured as Serie A´s best coach
|Paying Lukaku £250,000 a week would be ´an absolute bargain´
|Only Griezmann can decide his future, says Gameiro
|Barcelona will monitor Dybala but deal ´very difficult´
|Eusebio: I would reject Barcelona
|Ribery turned down ´every big club´ for Bayern stay
|Wales will find a way to win without Gareth Bale, Coleman claims
|Koeman ´undoubtedly capable´ of managing Netherlands
|Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate
|Umtiti hopes to get one over Barcelona team-mates as France host Spain
|Bale slammed by O´Neill for ´very poor challenge´
|Postecoglou hints at changes for Socceroos
|Marquinhos: Brazil united and humble under Tite
|Ozil expects decision on Arsenal future ´soon´
|Kante: I wanted to join Marseille
|Defoe plays like he´s 25 - Lallana lauds legend after England goal return
|A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father
|Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don´t know
|Uncapped Laporte replaces injured Rami in France squad
|Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training
|Ward and Washington set the tempo - O´Neill
|Back injury scare for Manchester City´s Sterling in England win
|Long talked Coleman through broken leg with pregnancy breathing techniques
|´Last man standing´ - Hart proud to take England armband
|Scotland 1 Slovenia 0: Late Martin winner eases pressure on Strachan
|Northern Ireland 2 Norway 0: O´Neill´s men cruise into second
|Scotland 1 Slovenia 0: Late Martin winner eases pressure on Strachan
|Northern Ireland 2 Norway 0: O'Neill's men cruise into second
|Netherlands sack Blind after Bulgaria loss
|Hummels accuses Germany of ´arrogant´ display in Azerbaijan
|Quicker passing and more runs in behind - Southgate wants England improvement after Lithuania win
|Milan didn´t vandalise Juve changing room - Romagnoli
|Emotional Defoe back in the goals for England
|England 2 Lithuania 0: Returning Defoe on target in routine win
|Azerbaijan 1 Germany 4: Schurrle inspires world champions to fifth win in five
|Verratti refuses to rule out future switch to Serie A
|Mancini surprised by Guardiola´s struggles at ´strongest´ Manchester City
|England 2 Lithuania 0: Returning Defoe on target in routine win
|Azerbaijan 1 Germany 4: Schurrle inspires world champions to fifth win in five
|Mancini eyeing return to management
|Pirlo on Verratti: Nobody plays like me
|Costa calls for Benzema France return
|Man City must keep much-improved Aguero, insists Rosler
|All-time great Buffon too old for MLS move, says Pirlo
|Ben Arfa demands the chance to prove himself
|He´s a phenomenon - Manolas casts doubt over Nainggolan´s Roma future
|Kroos: I´m not scared of Bayern Munich
|Rooney should stay and fight at Man Utd, says Scholes
|´No need to change´ for in-demand Griezmann
|Marquinhos confides in Neymar after ´very difficult´ Barcelona comeback
|Mbappe will join Real Madrid or Barcelona sooner or later, claims Fabinho
|Torino star Belotti rules out transfer
|Liverpool are higher in the league – Coutinho in derby dig at Everton
|A-League Review: Comedy own goal as Jets are thrashed, premiers Sydney triumphant
|Giroud answers his critics with goals - Deschamps
|Coutinho loves playing with Barcelona star Neymar
|Kylian Mbappe finds France step up ´easy´
|Bale attacked by O´Shea: I was lucky just to need stitches
|MLS Review: Crew edge Timbers, Minnesota crushed again
|There is only one Messi – Deulofeu says comparisons hurt him
|Livermore feared career was over after failed drugs test
|Rooney´s England career not over, insists Southgate
|Santos: Portugal have five finals left
|Greece played an ugly game - Martinez
|Blind thinking about future after accepting blame for Bulgaria blow
|Stunning goal record not important to Ronaldo
|What can you say? This is a nightmare - Robben blasts Netherlands defeat
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps´ men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps' men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Suarez agent denies Napoli offer
|Rashford eyes Euro Under-21s spot despite Mourinho concerns
|Juventus midfielder Khedira fit to lead Germany
|Watch: Gerrard volley lights up Liverpool Legends match
|South Africa 3 Guinea-Bissau 1: Dream debut for Tau as Erasmus returns with a goal
|England boss Southgate praises captain Hart for putting Euro 2016 woe to bed
|Bertrand wants England to keep up with Jones´ rugby stars
|No points dropped is the aim for Germany - Low
|The weather, not transfer targets, attracts Mourinho to Croatia v Ukraine
|Everton ready to support stricken Coleman
|Verratti backs Juve to beat Barca
|No intent from tearful Taylor - Long reflects on sickening Coleman injury
|Berlusconi warns suitors off Donnarumma
|Barcelona to name stadium after Cruyff
|A-League Review: Sydney confirmed as premiers after Victory slip up in Brisbane
|Man, he´s a great player - Dempsey gushes over Pulisic performance
|Costa finding his feet under Lopetegui for Spain
|Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record
|I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future
|Chelsea target Sule could not resist Bayern
|Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
|Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
|De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates