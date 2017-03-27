Related

A dream that came true - Netherlands´ Blind proud of sacked father

27 March 2017 00:42

Netherlands and Manchester United defender Daley Blind says playing under father Danny was "a dream that came true" after he was sacked as national team boss.

Blind senior oversaw a sapping 2-0 loss to Bulgaria on Saturday, which left the country that finished second and third at the past two World Cups in danger of missing out on a second consecutive major tournament.

Having replaced Guus Hiddink during the Oranje's ill-fated bid to reach Euro 2016, Danny Blind departs with Netherlands fourth in Group A – six points behind leaders France.

Daley Blind played 90 minutes in Sofia as Spas Delev's first-half brace gave Bulgaria the points and, following his father's dismissal on Sunday, he reacted on Instagram.

"Working together as father and son at the top level was a dream that came true," he said in a post.

"You never walked away from your responsibilities and you never gave up. I'm proud of you."

