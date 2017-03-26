Torino star Belotti rules out transfer

Torino star Andrea Belotti says he has no interest in a transfer at the end of the season despite reported interest from Arsenal and Napoli.

There are rumours in Italy that both the Gunners and Maurizio Sarri's side have launched €50million bids for the 23-year-old, who has taken Serie A by storm with his performances this season.

But Belotti, who leads the scoring charts in Italy's top flight with 22, says he does not want to leave Turin in the next transfer window.

"Of course I am staying. I want to remain at Torino. In fact, I will stay at Torino next season," he told Tuttosport.

"Let the Granata fans know: I am definitely staying."

Belotti, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, signed a new contract in December that runs until June 2021.

The deal contains a €100m release clause that reportedly only applies to clubs outside Serie A.