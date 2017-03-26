Scotland 1 Slovenia 0: Late Martin winner eases pressure on Strachan

Chris Martin's late goal reignited Scotland's World Cup qualifying campaign and eased the mounting pressure on manager Gordon Strachan as he secured a 1-0 triumph over Slovenia at Hampden Park.
It looked destined to be another missed opportunity for the Scots as they spurned several chances before the break and then looked bereft of ideas in the second half.
But Martin struck two minutes from time to end Slovenia's resistance and move Scotland to within two points of Group F's second-placed side Slovakia, who beat Malta 3-1.
Scotland were well on top for the majority of the first half and carved out some great opportunities, with Robert Snodgrass often at the fore. Somehow they failed to go into half-time ahead, though, Leigh Griffiths guilty of a shocking miss as he struck the crossbar before then hitting the post.
Griffiths' day got even worse when he was withdrawn due to injury early in the second half, and with him went much of Scotland's impetus and presence in attack.
Substitute Ikechi Anya wasted one of Scotland's few second-half chances late on and the writing appeared to be on the wall, but Martin - only introduced from the bench in the 82nd minute - secured a potentially vital win at the death, injecting life into a qualification quest that looked to be running out of hope.
That feeling when you score a winner in the 88th minute... :fire::soccer: #SCOSVN pic.twitter.com/exL8GlqIDT— Scotland (@ScottishFA) March 26, 2017
Scotland looked every inch a side desperate for all three points during the early exchanges, forcing Jan Oblak into action after just two minutes, with the goalkeeper pushing away Russell Martin's close-range effort following Snodgrass' corner.
Oblak had to be alert again shortly after, getting down to his right to parry Griffiths' deflected effort to safety.
After a brief lull, the hosts' next chance arrived just before the half-hour mark, with James Morrison sending a fierce half-volley agonisingly wide of the left-hand post.
West Ham winger Snodgrass was particularly threatening and he crafted an even better opportunity 10 minutes before the break, chipping a delivery to the unmarked Griffiths at the back post only for the striker to inexplicably smash on to the bar from a couple of yards out.
Griffiths was then denied by the right-hand post moments later, as he met James Forrest's square pass on the edge of the area with a first-time strike.
He made way for Steven Naismith with an apparent back problem just after the restart and Scotland also found Slovenia to be more compact at the back in the second period, resulting in chances becoming something of a rarity.
They did eventually create their first opening of the second half 15 minutes from the end, but Anya hit a tame effort right at Oblak just a few seconds after replacing Snodgrass.
Scotland's persistence paid off in the end, however, as Stuart Armstrong found Martin in the area with a clever reverse pass and the striker sent a left-footed finish across Oblak - who probably should have done better - and into the bottom-right corner, putting Strachan's side back into contention in Group F.
|Ward and Washington set the tempo - O´Neill
|Back injury scare for Manchester City´s Sterling in England win
|Long talked Coleman through broken leg with pregnancy breathing techniques
|´Last man standing´ - Hart proud to take England armband
|Scotland 1 Slovenia 0: Late Martin winner eases pressure on Strachan
|Northern Ireland 2 Norway 0: O´Neill´s men cruise into second
|Scotland 1 Slovenia 0: Late Martin winner eases pressure on Strachan
|Northern Ireland 2 Norway 0: O'Neill's men cruise into second
|Netherlands sack Blind after Bulgaria loss
|Hummels accuses Germany of ´arrogant´ display in Azerbaijan
|Quicker passing and more runs in behind - Southgate wants England improvement after Lithuania win
|Milan didn´t vandalise Juve changing room - Romagnoli
|Emotional Defoe back in the goals for England
|England 2 Lithuania 0: Returning Defoe on target in routine win
|Azerbaijan 1 Germany 4: Schurrle inspires world champions to fifth win in five
|Verratti refuses to rule out future switch to Serie A
|Mancini surprised by Guardiola´s struggles at ´strongest´ Manchester City
|England 2 Lithuania 0: Returning Defoe on target in routine win
|Azerbaijan 1 Germany 4: Schurrle inspires world champions to fifth win in five
|Mancini eyeing return to management
|Pirlo on Verratti: Nobody plays like me
|Costa calls for Benzema France return
|Man City must keep much-improved Aguero, insists Rosler
|All-time great Buffon too old for MLS move, says Pirlo
|Ben Arfa demands the chance to prove himself
|He´s a phenomenon - Manolas casts doubt over Nainggolan´s Roma future
|Kroos: I´m not scared of Bayern Munich
|Rooney should stay and fight at Man Utd, says Scholes
|´No need to change´ for in-demand Griezmann
|Marquinhos confides in Neymar after ´very difficult´ Barcelona comeback
|Mbappe will join Real Madrid or Barcelona sooner or later, claims Fabinho
|Torino star Belotti rules out transfer
|Liverpool are higher in the league – Coutinho in derby dig at Everton
|A-League Review: Comedy own goal as Jets are thrashed, premiers Sydney triumphant
|Giroud answers his critics with goals - Deschamps
|Coutinho loves playing with Barcelona star Neymar
|Kylian Mbappe finds France step up ´easy´
|Bale attacked by O´Shea: I was lucky just to need stitches
|MLS Review: Crew edge Timbers, Minnesota crushed again
|There is only one Messi – Deulofeu says comparisons hurt him
|Livermore feared career was over after failed drugs test
|Rooney´s England career not over, insists Southgate
|Santos: Portugal have five finals left
|Greece played an ugly game - Martinez
|Blind thinking about future after accepting blame for Bulgaria blow
|Stunning goal record not important to Ronaldo
|What can you say? This is a nightmare - Robben blasts Netherlands defeat
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps´ men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps' men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Suarez agent denies Napoli offer
|Rashford eyes Euro Under-21s spot despite Mourinho concerns
|Juventus midfielder Khedira fit to lead Germany
|Watch: Gerrard volley lights up Liverpool Legends match
|South Africa 3 Guinea-Bissau 1: Dream debut for Tau as Erasmus returns with a goal
|England boss Southgate praises captain Hart for putting Euro 2016 woe to bed
|Bertrand wants England to keep up with Jones´ rugby stars
|No points dropped is the aim for Germany - Low
|The weather, not transfer targets, attracts Mourinho to Croatia v Ukraine
|Everton ready to support stricken Coleman
|Verratti backs Juve to beat Barca
|No intent from tearful Taylor - Long reflects on sickening Coleman injury
|Berlusconi warns suitors off Donnarumma
|Barcelona to name stadium after Cruyff
|A-League Review: Sydney confirmed as premiers after Victory slip up in Brisbane
|Man, he´s a great player - Dempsey gushes over Pulisic performance
|Costa finding his feet under Lopetegui for Spain
|Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record
|I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future
|Chelsea target Sule could not resist Bayern
|Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
|Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
|De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates