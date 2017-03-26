Rooney should stay and fight at Man Utd, says Scholes

Wayne Rooney should stay at Manchester United and fight for his future at the club, according to Paul Scholes.

The United captain has been linked with an Old Trafford exit throughout this season after losing his place as a regular starter, making Jose Mourinho's first XI just nine times in the Premier League.

Rooney is also battling for his England future and is not in the squad to play Lithuania on Saturday due to a lack of recent game-time, which a knee injury contributed to.

Scholes has previously said he expects Rooney to leave United before the expiration of his contract in 2019, but thinks the ideal scenario is the 31-year-old winning his place back.

"He still has a prominent role to play for England and United," Scholes said to BBC Radio Five Live.

"There has been a lot of speculation over where he goes now but Wayne, with what he has done, has earned the right to do what he wants to do.

"I hope he does stay and fight. He is greatly respected and I still think he has a part to play with United and England.

"I don't want to talk about him going to another English club. I hope he gets himself back into the United team.

"He has a fight on his hands but the Wayne Rooney I know is someone who will face that challenge and try to do it."

Scholesy launched this 17 years ago today! pic.twitter.com/tsMkvGxcPs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 25, 2017

England boss Gareth Southgate insists Rooney, his country's record goalscorer, is not finished yet on the international stage, an assessment Scholes agrees with.

"He has great experience, he can pass knowledge on to young players and it is up to Gareth if and when he wants to use it," added Scholes.

"Wayne has been a sensational footballer for England and Manchester United for nearly 15 years.

"If he gets back in the United team then he is straight back into the England side."