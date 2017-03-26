MLS Review: Crew edge Timbers, Minnesota crushed again

Columbus Crew claimed an entertaining MLS win over the Portland Timbers, while Minnesota United's struggles continued.

An 84th-minute goal from debutant Niko Hansen saw Crew past the Timbers 3-2, ending Portland's perfect start to the season and sending Columbus top of the Eastern Conference.

Dairon Asprilla's brilliant finish had put Portland ahead in the fourth minute away from home in Ohio on Saturday.

But the hosts struck twice in quick succession, Justin Meram scrambling in from a corner before Ola Kamara looped a finish over Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson, who had come to collect a Federico Higuain pass.

Just as the Timbers appeared set to go into the break behind, Fanendo Adi's strike made it 2-2 in first-half additional time.

However, substitute Hansen had the last say, coming off the bench to score the match-winner for Gregg Berhalter's side.

He'll never forget that one.



Niko Hansen puts #CrewSC ahead on his MLS debut! #CLBvPOR https://t.co/c0OohNI6hv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 26, 2017

Portland remain top of the Western Conference despite their loss, while Columbus lead the East.

Newcomers Minnesota United saw their forgettable start to the season continue, losing 5-2 at the New England Revolution. United have allowed five or more goals in three of their first four games. During the entire 2016 season, MLS teams combined to allow five or more goals just seven times.

Juan Agudelo scored a brace for the Revolution, while Kei Kamara also struck to go with penalties from Lee Nguyen and Chris Tierney.

The win saw New England pick up their first points of the season, with Minnesota bottom of the Western Conference.

The day's other game saw the New York Red Bulls and Real Salt Lake play out a 0-0 draw.