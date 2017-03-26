Marquinhos confides in Neymar after ´very difficult´ Barcelona comeback

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has held discussions with Neymar as he looks to get over his side's dramatic Champions League collapse against Barcelona.

Neymar was Barca's inspiration as Luis Enrique's side scored three times from the 88th minute onwards at Camp Nou earlier this month, winning the second leg of their last-16 tie 6-1.

That secured the biggest comeback in the competition's history and left PSG shattered having won the first leg 4-0.

Marquinhos was involved in one of the key moments in PSG's defeat, the highly controversial decision to award Barca a penalty coming after he tangled with Luis Suarez in the penalty area, Neymar scoring from the spot.

But Neymar and Marquinhos are now on the same side as they represent Brazil during the international break and the PSG defender has talked about the comeback with the in-form Barca star in an attempt to grow from the experience.

"We spoke a little bit about that matter even though it is difficult to be on the wrong side of the story," Marquinhos told SporTV.

"We do not want to relive that kind of moment again. We knew that Barcelona would be very dangerous at home.

"It was a very difficult experience for me, but this is life and you need to use that to grow."

Marquinhos added: "It is always better to have Neymar on your side. Right now he is fit, decisive and on a good run of form with Brazil and Barcelona."