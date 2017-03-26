Related

Article

Man City must keep much-improved Aguero, insists Rosler

26 March 2017 17:24

Sergio Aguero must not be allowed to leave Manchester City, according to Uwe Rosler.

Having seemingly fallen below Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order, Aguero has recaptured his form since the Brazilian's injury saw him regain a place in the starting XI, scoring seven goals in his last seven games for City.

And former City forward Rosler believes City need to do all they can to keep the Argentine, who has netted 25 times in 35 appearances across all competitions this term.

"I would never lose him - I'm a big Aguero fan," Rosler told Sky Sports.

"When you have someone like him in your squad and you're aiming for titles on every level, you can't let somebody like him go.

"In a club like Manchester City, there is no player certain to start every game. You need to be competitive on all fronts.

"There has to be rotation, especially when you see the pace at which Manchester City are playing at now."

Rosler, now in charge at League One side Fleetwood Town, also commented on the improvements Aguero has made under former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

"When you compare Aguero from last season to this season, you can see a massive change," Rosler continued.

"A change in terms of courage, high-speed running and a willingness to counter-press.

"Plus, he still scores goals. You can see Aguero is trying to buy into the ideals of Guardiola."

Sponsored links

Sunday 26 March

17:24 Man City must keep much-improved Aguero, insists Rosler
17:18 All-time great Buffon too old for MLS move, says Pirlo
16:55 Ben Arfa demands the chance to prove himself
16:30 He´s a phenomenon - Manolas casts doubt over Nainggolan´s Roma future
16:16 Kroos: I´m not scared of Bayern Munich
15:32 Rooney should stay and fight at Man Utd, says Scholes
15:14 ´No need to change´ for in-demand Griezmann
14:42 Marquinhos confides in Neymar after ´very difficult´ Barcelona comeback
14:35 Mbappe will join Real Madrid or Barcelona sooner or later, claims Fabinho
14:11 Torino star Belotti rules out transfer
13:57 Liverpool are higher in the league – Coutinho in derby dig at Everton
13:27 A-League Review: Comedy own goal as Jets are thrashed, premiers Sydney triumphant
12:32 Giroud answers his critics with goals - Deschamps
11:46 Coutinho loves playing with Barcelona star Neymar
10:53 Kylian Mbappe finds France step up ´easy´
09:54 Bale attacked by O´Shea: I was lucky just to need stitches
04:22 MLS Review: Crew edge Timbers, Minnesota crushed again
03:39 There is only one Messi – Deulofeu says comparisons hurt him
00:37 Livermore feared career was over after failed drugs test
00:30 Rooney´s England career not over, insists Southgate
00:05 Santos: Portugal have five finals left
00:03 Greece played an ugly game - Martinez
00:02 Blind thinking about future after accepting blame for Bulgaria blow

Saturday 25 March

23:31 Stunning goal record not important to Ronaldo
23:23 What can you say? This is a nightmare - Robben blasts Netherlands defeat
23:00 Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
22:47 Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps´ men unconvincing in victory
22:38 Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
22:36 Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
22:36 Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
22:01 Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
21:48 Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps' men unconvincing in victory
21:39 Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
21:38 Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
19:11 Suarez agent denies Napoli offer
19:07 Rashford eyes Euro Under-21s spot despite Mourinho concerns
19:04 Juventus midfielder Khedira fit to lead Germany
18:49 Watch: Gerrard volley lights up Liverpool Legends match
17:42 South Africa 3 Guinea-Bissau 1: Dream debut for Tau as Erasmus returns with a goal
17:29 England boss Southgate praises captain Hart for putting Euro 2016 woe to bed
17:28 Bertrand wants England to keep up with Jones´ rugby stars
17:03 No points dropped is the aim for Germany - Low
16:23 The weather, not transfer targets, attracts Mourinho to Croatia v Ukraine
16:16 Everton ready to support stricken Coleman
16:01 Verratti backs Juve to beat Barca
14:59 No intent from tearful Taylor - Long reflects on sickening Coleman injury
14:56 Berlusconi warns suitors off Donnarumma
14:05 Barcelona to name stadium after Cruyff
13:39 A-League Review: Sydney confirmed as premiers after Victory slip up in Brisbane
13:03 Man, he´s a great player - Dempsey gushes over Pulisic performance
12:15 Costa finding his feet under Lopetegui for Spain
12:14 Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record
11:41 I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future
10:55 Chelsea target Sule could not resist Bayern
10:09 Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game
05:58 United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
04:58 United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
04:53 Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
03:53 Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
03:14 He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
00:33 Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
00:15 De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates

Friday 24 March

23:44 It´s a bad break – O´Neill saddened by Coleman injury
23:34 Taylor ´despondent´ after horror tackle on Coleman
23:32 We can make a wonderful Italy team - Ventura optimistic after win
22:57 Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon´s milestone appearance
22:48 Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
22:46 Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
22:25 Barca deny making contact with Athletic over Valverde
21:57 Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon's milestone appearance
21:48 Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
21:46 Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
21:30 Robson backs Alli to make tournament impact for England
21:16 England was my country - Debutant Keane explains Ireland switch
20:47 Suarez´s PSG dive was football porn - Cantona slams ´dramatic´ striker
20:35 Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying
19:49 Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
19:46 The Milestone Man: Buffon´s 1,000 games in Opta numbers
19:18 Carrick worth another year at Manchester United – Robson
19:05 Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll
18:46 Coutinho´s Barcelona dream can wait – Garcia
18:08 Lukaku: I´m ambitious, not arrogant
17:58 Henderson: England´s Euros heartbreak will spur us on to bigger things
17:31 England captaincy would be an honour - Dier on leadership ambitions
17:18 Sergi Roberto backs Unzue for Barcelona job
17:06 Iniesta and Suarez heap praise on Isco as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies
16:37 Manchester City accept FA charge for failing to control players
16:13 De Bruyne doubtful for Belgium´s key Greece clash
15:58 Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash
15:08 Arsenal should appoint Vieira after one more year of Wenger, says Merson
14:42 Suarez agreed to join Arsenal from Liverpool, claims Wenger
14:28 Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury
14:21 ´Bale not a great player until he leaves Ronaldo and his gigantic ego´
13:49 Costa was Atleti´s Messi - Simeone explains 2014 Champions League call
13:30 Ozil & Sanchez? Arsenal´s most important renewal is Wenger, claims Pires
12:47 Western Sydney Wanderers 3 Melbourne City 1: Santa slays City
12:36 Former Germany striker Kuranyi announces retirement
11:47 Weigl out of Germany trip to Azerbaijan as Ozil misses training
11:08 Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle
10:43 Neymar always makes the difference - Godin defends Uruguay showing against Brazil
09:51 Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach
09:21 Tite hails Brazil character after Uruguay romp
06:32 Neymar should win next Ballon d´Or – Miranda
06:04 Uruguay hurting after Brazil rout - Tabarez
05:49 Pizzi rues ´totally unfair´ loss
05:25 Paulinho stunned by hat-trick performance for Brazil
05:15 Bauza: Argentina aren´t dependent on Messi
02:39 Lukaku can become world´s best striker - Martinez
02:30 Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
02:07 Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
01:30 Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
01:08 Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
00:30 Chelsea star Kante slammed by Leboeuf: He is timid and not a leader

Facebook