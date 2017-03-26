Man City must keep much-improved Aguero, insists Rosler

Sergio Aguero must not be allowed to leave Manchester City, according to Uwe Rosler.

Having seemingly fallen below Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order, Aguero has recaptured his form since the Brazilian's injury saw him regain a place in the starting XI, scoring seven goals in his last seven games for City.

And former City forward Rosler believes City need to do all they can to keep the Argentine, who has netted 25 times in 35 appearances across all competitions this term.

"I would never lose him - I'm a big Aguero fan," Rosler told Sky Sports.

"When you have someone like him in your squad and you're aiming for titles on every level, you can't let somebody like him go.

"In a club like Manchester City, there is no player certain to start every game. You need to be competitive on all fronts.

"There has to be rotation, especially when you see the pace at which Manchester City are playing at now."

Rosler, now in charge at League One side Fleetwood Town, also commented on the improvements Aguero has made under former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

"When you compare Aguero from last season to this season, you can see a massive change," Rosler continued.

"A change in terms of courage, high-speed running and a willingness to counter-press.

"Plus, he still scores goals. You can see Aguero is trying to buy into the ideals of Guardiola."