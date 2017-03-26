Hummels accuses Germany of ´arrogant´ display in Azerbaijan

Mats Hummels says Germany produced an arrogant performance in their 4-1 win over Azerbaijan on Sunday.
Joachim Low's side made it five wins from five games in World Cup qualifying Group C thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Mario Gomez and an Andre Schurrle double in Baku.
The world champions were not at their best at the Tofiq Bahramov stadium and were given a scare in the first half, when Dimitrij Nazarov became the first player to score against them in the campaign to reach Russia 2018.
And Hummels believes they made the home side look stronger than necessary in what the Bayern Munich centre-back felt was a complacent display.
"We made Azerbaijan look two classes better than they are," he told RTL. "We were a little bit arrogant - I don't think that's good.
"That made the game much more difficult than it needed to be."
5 – This is the best start into a WC qualification for @DFB_Team_EN. Germany won all of their 5 games and scored 20-1 goals. Record. #AZEGER pic.twitter.com/BrqaM8RfvB— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 26, 2017
Schurrle, who marked his first international start since 2015 with two goals and an assist, felt Germany were not effective enough at winning head-to-head battles.
"It was hard work," said the Borussia Dortmund forward. "We were too weak in the duels and we lost the ball a lot. But in the crucial moments we made it count.
"My performance is a lot about the confidence that Jogi Low gives me. I can go back to Dortmund with a good feeling."
Head coach Low was happy with the result given Germany's last competitive match came on November 11 against San Marino, although he conceded there are aspects upon which to improve.
"I'm only satisfied with results," he said. "We have fulfilled our duty, but that was not the manner we wanted to show. It wasn't up to our standards.
"You could tell that we haven't played together for four months. Some of the automatic things are missing. It wasn't all gold."
|Netherlands sack Blind after Bulgaria loss
|Hummels accuses Germany of ´arrogant´ display in Azerbaijan
|Quicker passing and more runs in behind - Southgate wants England improvement after Lithuania win
|Milan didn´t vandalise Juve changing room - Romagnoli
|Emotional Defoe back in the goals for England
|England 2 Lithuania 0: Returning Defoe on target in routine win
|Azerbaijan 1 Germany 4: Schurrle inspires world champions to fifth win in five
|Verratti refuses to rule out future switch to Serie A
|Mancini surprised by Guardiola´s struggles at ´strongest´ Manchester City
|England 2 Lithuania 0: Returning Defoe on target in routine win
|Azerbaijan 1 Germany 4: Schurrle inspires world champions to fifth win in five
|Mancini eyeing return to management
|Pirlo on Verratti: Nobody plays like me
|Costa calls for Benzema France return
|Man City must keep much-improved Aguero, insists Rosler
|All-time great Buffon too old for MLS move, says Pirlo
|Ben Arfa demands the chance to prove himself
|He´s a phenomenon - Manolas casts doubt over Nainggolan´s Roma future
|Kroos: I´m not scared of Bayern Munich
|Rooney should stay and fight at Man Utd, says Scholes
|´No need to change´ for in-demand Griezmann
|Marquinhos confides in Neymar after ´very difficult´ Barcelona comeback
|Mbappe will join Real Madrid or Barcelona sooner or later, claims Fabinho
|Torino star Belotti rules out transfer
|Liverpool are higher in the league – Coutinho in derby dig at Everton
|A-League Review: Comedy own goal as Jets are thrashed, premiers Sydney triumphant
|Giroud answers his critics with goals - Deschamps
|Coutinho loves playing with Barcelona star Neymar
|Kylian Mbappe finds France step up ´easy´
|Bale attacked by O´Shea: I was lucky just to need stitches
|MLS Review: Crew edge Timbers, Minnesota crushed again
|There is only one Messi – Deulofeu says comparisons hurt him
|Livermore feared career was over after failed drugs test
|Rooney´s England career not over, insists Southgate
|Santos: Portugal have five finals left
|Greece played an ugly game - Martinez
|Blind thinking about future after accepting blame for Bulgaria blow
|Stunning goal record not important to Ronaldo
|What can you say? This is a nightmare - Robben blasts Netherlands defeat
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps´ men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps' men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Suarez agent denies Napoli offer
|Rashford eyes Euro Under-21s spot despite Mourinho concerns
|Juventus midfielder Khedira fit to lead Germany
|Watch: Gerrard volley lights up Liverpool Legends match
|South Africa 3 Guinea-Bissau 1: Dream debut for Tau as Erasmus returns with a goal
|England boss Southgate praises captain Hart for putting Euro 2016 woe to bed
|Bertrand wants England to keep up with Jones´ rugby stars
|No points dropped is the aim for Germany - Low
|The weather, not transfer targets, attracts Mourinho to Croatia v Ukraine
|Everton ready to support stricken Coleman
|Verratti backs Juve to beat Barca
|No intent from tearful Taylor - Long reflects on sickening Coleman injury
|Berlusconi warns suitors off Donnarumma
|Barcelona to name stadium after Cruyff
|A-League Review: Sydney confirmed as premiers after Victory slip up in Brisbane
|Man, he´s a great player - Dempsey gushes over Pulisic performance
|Costa finding his feet under Lopetegui for Spain
|Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record
|I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future
|Chelsea target Sule could not resist Bayern
|Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
|Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
|De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates
|It´s a bad break – O´Neill saddened by Coleman injury
|Taylor ´despondent´ after horror tackle on Coleman
|We can make a wonderful Italy team - Ventura optimistic after win
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon´s milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Barca deny making contact with Athletic over Valverde
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon's milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Robson backs Alli to make tournament impact for England
|England was my country - Debutant Keane explains Ireland switch
|Suarez´s PSG dive was football porn - Cantona slams ´dramatic´ striker
|Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying
|Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
|The Milestone Man: Buffon´s 1,000 games in Opta numbers
|Carrick worth another year at Manchester United – Robson
|Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll
|Coutinho´s Barcelona dream can wait – Garcia
|Lukaku: I´m ambitious, not arrogant
|Henderson: England´s Euros heartbreak will spur us on to bigger things
|England captaincy would be an honour - Dier on leadership ambitions
|Sergi Roberto backs Unzue for Barcelona job
|Iniesta and Suarez heap praise on Isco as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies
|Manchester City accept FA charge for failing to control players
|De Bruyne doubtful for Belgium´s key Greece clash
|Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash
|Arsenal should appoint Vieira after one more year of Wenger, says Merson
|Suarez agreed to join Arsenal from Liverpool, claims Wenger
|Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury
|´Bale not a great player until he leaves Ronaldo and his gigantic ego´
|Costa was Atleti´s Messi - Simeone explains 2014 Champions League call
|Ozil & Sanchez? Arsenal´s most important renewal is Wenger, claims Pires
|Western Sydney Wanderers 3 Melbourne City 1: Santa slays City
|Former Germany striker Kuranyi announces retirement
|Weigl out of Germany trip to Azerbaijan as Ozil misses training
|Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle
|Neymar always makes the difference - Godin defends Uruguay showing against Brazil
|Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach
|Tite hails Brazil character after Uruguay romp
|Neymar should win next Ballon d´Or – Miranda
|Uruguay hurting after Brazil rout - Tabarez
|Pizzi rues ´totally unfair´ loss
|Paulinho stunned by hat-trick performance for Brazil
|Bauza: Argentina aren´t dependent on Messi
|Lukaku can become world´s best striker - Martinez
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Chelsea star Kante slammed by Leboeuf: He is timid and not a leader