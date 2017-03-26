Netherlands sack Blind after Bulgaria loss

Danny Blind has been sacked as Netherlands head coach, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) have confirmed.

Ajax great Blind was appointed as Guus Hiddink's successor midway through the Oranje's ill-fated qualification bid for Euro 2016.

A chastening 2-0 loss to Bulgaria on Saturday left the beaten 2010 World Cup finalists - they were third in 2014 - facing the prospect of missing out on a second major tournament in succession.

Blind admitted his decision to select 17-year-old Ajax prospect Matthijs de Ligt for what turned out to be a nightmare debut in defence was an error and afterwards stated he would consider his future.

On Sunday, the 55-year-old's employers made the decision for him.

"We have respect for what Danny did for us and for the team during his tenure," KNVB director Jean Paul Decossaux said in a statement.

"But because the sporting results are unfortunately disappointing, and because qualifying for the World Cup in Russia is now in difficulty, we unfortunately feel forced to relieve him."

Blind added: "We were on a good roll. I think the game against Bulgaria was decisive.

"I gave everything I had. It's too bad that it stops with this now."

5 - Danny Blind lost as many EC/WC qualifiers in 9 games as Dutch NT manager as the previous four managers combined in 58 games. Dismissed. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 26, 2017

Under-21 boss Fred Grim will take interim charge when Netherlands host Italy in a friendly at the Amsterdam Arena. Their next Group A qualifier is at home to minnows Luxembourg in June.

Nethertlands are fourth in Group A six points behind leaders France and three shy of play-off incumbents Sweden.