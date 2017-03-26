Bale attacked by O´Shea: I was lucky just to need stitches

Gareth Bale has been criticised by John O'Shea in the wake of the Real Madrid star's controversial challenge on the Republic of Ireland defender during Wales' draw in Dublin.

Madrid forward Bale was booked for a high 68th-minute tackle on O'Shea during Friday's 0-0 draw in World Cup qualification.

The match also saw Everton's Seamus Coleman suffer a broken leg in a separate incident involving Neil Taylor, which led to a sending off for Wales full-back.

And Coleman's Ireland team-mate O'Shea felt he was fortunate to avoid more serious injury after needing several stitches to his shin.

"There is no problem getting a hard tackle but when people are very late, and stuff like that, it is a different story," O'Shea reporters after the match.

"When I saw it back, yes, I was a little bit annoyed. It was one of 'them'.

"I have had plenty of stitches put in there. I was lucky considering what has happened to Seamus. On another night there could have been two red cards.

"In a derby game, you are going to expect some tasty tackles - but, as I said, within reason.

"I can't remember how many stitches it was. The doctor had to stick some in deep and a few dissolvable ones on top. Hopefully it will heal quickly.

"Thankfully I am walking away from it, so no problem."

But rather than feel relieved at a fortunate escape, Bale himself complained he was hard done by after receiving a yellow card that rules him out of Wales' next World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

"I didn't even go for a tackle," he said. "I went to try and slide to tap the ball in and he's kind of kicked me, we have collided.

"I didn't think it was a yellow to be honest, but the referee's done it so what can I do?"