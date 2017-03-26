A-League Review: Comedy own goal as Jets are thrashed, premiers Sydney triumphant

Jason Hoffman scored a comedy own goal as Newcastle Jets suffered a miserable 5-0 A-League defeat at the hands of Wellington Phoenix.

Kosta Barbarouses' powerful strike and Gui Finkler's header had the home side two goals up by half-time.

Matthew Ridenton drilled in the third after the restart, before Hoffman somehow contrived to divert Adam Parkhouse's left-wing cross past his own goalkeeper, despite being under no pressure at the back post.

Roly Bonevacia rounded off the scoring four minutes from time in a win that moves Phoenix to within five points of the play-off spots and four clear of the Jets below them.

In Sunday's other game, Sydney, who had been crowned premiers ahead of the match due to Melbourne Victory's defeat on Saturday, cruised to a 3-0 away win over Perth Glory.

Lucian Goian scored an own goal in the 38th minute of his Glory debut, before Brandon O'Neill doubled the visitors' advantage just 142 seconds later.

Sydney top scorer Bobo got his 12th league goal of the season just after the hour-mark to seal the victory, Alex Brosque producing an impressive back-heeled assist.

Glory stay fifth as a result, missing the chance to close in on Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar above them.