United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts

Clint Dempsey and Christian Pulisic helped the United States get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a 6-0 thrashing of Honduras.
Dempsey scored a hat-trick at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California on Friday, while Pulisic ran the show.
The Borussia Dortmund teenager set up two of Dempsey's goals and scored one himself as USA clinched their first points in the fifth round of CONCACAF qualifying, after defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica.
Sebastian Lletget and Michael Bradley had scored earlier for Bruce Arena's men, who climb into fourth with their much-needed win.
It was mostly thanks to Dempsey and Pulisic, the latter allowed too much space as he took complete control of the contest.
We on an ultralight beam— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) March 25, 2017
DEUCE WITH THE HAT TRICK! pic.twitter.com/TihwAnM1lE
However, USA's win was marred by injuries to John Brooks and Lletget, who opened the scoring after just five minutes.
Pulisic was played through on the left side of the area but had his shot well saved by Donis Escober, only for Lletget to be on hand to tap in the rebound for his first international goal.
Lletget would make way due to an ankle injury shortly after, but captain Bradley doubled the lead in the 27th minute.
After taking a pass from Alejandro Bedoya, Bradley dribbled across the field from the right wing before firing a 25-yard effort left-footed into the bottom corner.
A rampant USA would only have to wait another five minutes to score again.
Pulisic's delightful chipped pass found Dempsey, who held off a defender before rifling into the top corner.
If the first half was good for USA, the second only got better with three goals in the first 10 minutes.
Straight from kick-off, USA made it 4-0 as Jozy Altidore clipped a pass through to Pulisic, who side-footed home an easy finish.
The kid is special. A cool, calm and collected finish for @cpulisic_10 just moments into the second half. pic.twitter.com/HlVyyJfkqn— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) March 25, 2017
A well-weighted pass from Pulisic into the path of Dempsey helped the forward double his personal tally by rounding the goalkeeper in the 49th minute.
And Dempsey completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion as the rout continued.
The Seattle Sounders star whipped a 25-yard free-kick past Escober, his 55th international goal, as USA continued their domination.
Honduras continued to fight, but USA cruised to a confidence-boosting victory ahead of facing Panama on Tuesday.
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
|Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
|De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates
|It´s a bad break – O´Neill saddened by Coleman injury
|Taylor ´despondent´ after horror tackle on Coleman
|We can make a wonderful Italy team - Ventura optimistic after win
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon´s milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Barca deny making contact with Athletic over Valverde
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon's milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Robson backs Alli to make tournament impact for England
|England was my country - Debutant Keane explains Ireland switch
|Suarez´s PSG dive was football porn - Cantona slams ´dramatic´ striker
|Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying
|Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
|The Milestone Man: Buffon´s 1,000 games in Opta numbers
|Carrick worth another year at Manchester United – Robson
|Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll
|Coutinho´s Barcelona dream can wait – Garcia
|Lukaku: I´m ambitious, not arrogant
|Henderson: England´s Euros heartbreak will spur us on to bigger things
|England captaincy would be an honour - Dier on leadership ambitions
|Sergi Roberto backs Unzue for Barcelona job
|Iniesta and Suarez heap praise on Isco as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies
|Manchester City accept FA charge for failing to control players
|De Bruyne doubtful for Belgium´s key Greece clash
|Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash
|Arsenal should appoint Vieira after one more year of Wenger, says Merson
|Suarez agreed to join Arsenal from Liverpool, claims Wenger
|Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury
|´Bale not a great player until he leaves Ronaldo and his gigantic ego´
|Costa was Atleti´s Messi - Simeone explains 2014 Champions League call
|Ozil & Sanchez? Arsenal´s most important renewal is Wenger, claims Pires
|Western Sydney Wanderers 3 Melbourne City 1: Santa slays City
|Former Germany striker Kuranyi announces retirement
|Weigl out of Germany trip to Azerbaijan as Ozil misses training
|Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle
|Neymar always makes the difference - Godin defends Uruguay showing against Brazil
|Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach
|Tite hails Brazil character after Uruguay romp
|Neymar should win next Ballon d´Or – Miranda
|Uruguay hurting after Brazil rout - Tabarez
|Pizzi rues ´totally unfair´ loss
|Paulinho stunned by hat-trick performance for Brazil
|Bauza: Argentina aren´t dependent on Messi
|Lukaku can become world´s best striker - Martinez
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Chelsea star Kante slammed by Leboeuf: He is timid and not a leader
|Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
|Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
|Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
|Everything is possible - Real Madrid´s president considers pairing Benzema with Mbappe
|Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
|Wales need Bale blockbuster as World Cup hopes hang in the balance
|Spain coach Lopetegui likes Diego Costa ´a little angry´
|Benzema desperate for Deschamps to explain France exile
|Buffon: There won´t be another 1000 games!
|Cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized by Peruvian police
|Be our guest - Portsmouth welcome takeover bid from ex-Disney CEO
|New Everton stadium a step closer as club secures site and council support
|UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
|Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion
|Koscielny ranks Chelsea rival Kante as Premier League´s best player
|Neymar: PSG comeback meant more than Olympic and Champions League titles
|UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
|Neymar wants Liverpool star Coutinho to join him at Barcelona
|Syria keep World Cup dream alive
|Charlton pay tribute to fan killed in Westminster attack
|Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
|Wilmots on a mission to get Toure back for Ivory Coast
|China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
|Xhaka: Arsenal critics make me look like an idiot
|Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
|Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
|Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
|China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
|Aguero is Argentina´s best option with Dybala out - Bauza
|Hamstrung Werner out for Germany
|There is no revenge element - Argentina´s Bauza focused on qualifying win against Chile
|Olsson swaps West Brom for Djurgarden
|´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´
|Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate
|Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co
|Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss
|Transfer speculation will not distract Arda
|Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure
|Augenthaler: Germany can retain World Cup in Russia
|No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone
|Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
|Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
|Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
|Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
|Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
|Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw