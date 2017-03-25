The weather, not transfer targets, attracts Mourinho to Croatia v Ukraine

Jose Mourinho's presence in the crowd to watch Croatia versus Ukraine sparked speculation he was keeping tabs on potential transfer targets, but the Manchester United manager insists that was not the case.

The Portuguese was a spectator in Zagreb on Friday as Croatia prevailed 1-0 in their World Cup qualifier.

Mourinho's visit prompted some to suggest he had used his break from United's schedule to meet with representatives of Inter attacker Ivan Perisic, who did not feature against Ukraine due to suspension.

But Mourinho insists the reason for his trip was pleasure, rather than business.

"I have no hidden cause, I just came to enjoy my free days and visit some friends like Predrag Mijatovic and Davor Suker," he told HNTV.

"I know everyone believes I came to watch some players, but in today's football you don't have to travel around in order to see some players, I know all of them well.

"I came as a person that wants to relax and enjoy the nice weather, unlike the rain in Manchester..."