Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says his side's place at the 2018 World Cup is much more important than his personal scoring record.
The 32-year-old hit two fine goals in Saturday's 3-0 win over Hungary at Estadio da Luz, after Andre Silva had broken the deadlock for the European champions.
Ronaldo's double took him to nine goals in five World Cup qualifying matches and put him on 70 overall for his country, placing him fourth in the list of the top scorers for international sides in Europe.
But the Real Madrid star was more concerned about Portugal claiming the win that moves them back to within three points of Group B leaders Switzerland and five clear of third-placed Hungary.
"I know how many goals I have but that's not the most important thing," he told RTP. "What matters is that we won and we're in the fight to go to the World Cup.
"We started out timid. We were slow to react to their tactics, but everything changed with the first goal. The team played better, more confidently, and the goals came naturally.
"The team is good. We have a lot of young players."
Well done boys pic.twitter.com/EsUiLo6sgW— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 25, 2017
Portugal face Sweden in a friendly in Madeira on Tuesday and Ronaldo is relishing the chance to play an international match on the island of his birth.
"It will be beautiful," said Ronaldo, who is to have Madeira's airport officially named after him in a ceremony next week. "The national team haven't been to Madeira for many years. It will be good for the people of Madeira."
Ronaldo reserved special praise for strike partner Silva, who has scored five goals in as many games in World Cup qualifying.
"He's done very well since he started with the national team. He's done a phenomenal job, not only with his goals," Ronaldo added.
|Stunning goal record not important to Ronaldo
|What can you say? This is a nightmare - Robben blasts Netherlands defeat
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps´ men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Belgium 1 Greece 1: Lukaku rescues below-par Red Devils
|Luxembourg 1 France 3: Deschamps' men unconvincing in victory
|Bulgaria 2 Netherlands 0: Delev brace leaves De Ligt and Oranje feeling blue
|Portugal 3 Hungary 0: Ronaldo magic keeps up winning run
|Suarez agent denies Napoli offer
|Rashford eyes Euro Under-21s spot despite Mourinho concerns
|Juventus midfielder Khedira fit to lead Germany
|Watch: Gerrard volley lights up Liverpool Legends match
|South Africa 3 Guinea-Bissau 1: Dream debut for Tau as Erasmus returns with a goal
|England boss Southgate praises captain Hart for putting Euro 2016 woe to bed
|Bertrand wants England to keep up with Jones´ rugby stars
|No points dropped is the aim for Germany - Low
|The weather, not transfer targets, attracts Mourinho to Croatia v Ukraine
|Everton ready to support stricken Coleman
|Verratti backs Juve to beat Barca
|No intent from tearful Taylor - Long reflects on sickening Coleman injury
|Berlusconi warns suitors off Donnarumma
|Barcelona to name stadium after Cruyff
|A-League Review: Sydney confirmed as premiers after Victory slip up in Brisbane
|Man, he´s a great player - Dempsey gushes over Pulisic performance
|Costa finding his feet under Lopetegui for Spain
|Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record
|I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future
|Chelsea target Sule could not resist Bayern
|Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
|Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
|De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates
|It´s a bad break – O´Neill saddened by Coleman injury
|Taylor ´despondent´ after horror tackle on Coleman
|We can make a wonderful Italy team - Ventura optimistic after win
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon´s milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Barca deny making contact with Athletic over Valverde
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon's milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Robson backs Alli to make tournament impact for England
|England was my country - Debutant Keane explains Ireland switch
|Suarez´s PSG dive was football porn - Cantona slams ´dramatic´ striker
|Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying
|Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
|The Milestone Man: Buffon´s 1,000 games in Opta numbers
|Carrick worth another year at Manchester United – Robson
|Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll
|Coutinho´s Barcelona dream can wait – Garcia
|Lukaku: I´m ambitious, not arrogant
|Henderson: England´s Euros heartbreak will spur us on to bigger things
|England captaincy would be an honour - Dier on leadership ambitions
|Sergi Roberto backs Unzue for Barcelona job
|Iniesta and Suarez heap praise on Isco as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies
|Manchester City accept FA charge for failing to control players
|De Bruyne doubtful for Belgium´s key Greece clash
|Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash
|Arsenal should appoint Vieira after one more year of Wenger, says Merson
|Suarez agreed to join Arsenal from Liverpool, claims Wenger
|Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury
|´Bale not a great player until he leaves Ronaldo and his gigantic ego´
|Costa was Atleti´s Messi - Simeone explains 2014 Champions League call
|Ozil & Sanchez? Arsenal´s most important renewal is Wenger, claims Pires
|Western Sydney Wanderers 3 Melbourne City 1: Santa slays City
|Former Germany striker Kuranyi announces retirement
|Weigl out of Germany trip to Azerbaijan as Ozil misses training
|Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle
|Neymar always makes the difference - Godin defends Uruguay showing against Brazil
|Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach
|Tite hails Brazil character after Uruguay romp
|Neymar should win next Ballon d´Or – Miranda
|Uruguay hurting after Brazil rout - Tabarez
|Pizzi rues ´totally unfair´ loss
|Paulinho stunned by hat-trick performance for Brazil
|Bauza: Argentina aren´t dependent on Messi
|Lukaku can become world´s best striker - Martinez
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Chelsea star Kante slammed by Leboeuf: He is timid and not a leader