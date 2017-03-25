Related

Article

Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game

25 March 2017 10:09

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has Spain in his sights after bringing up a career milestone in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania.

Daniele De Rossi and Ciro Immobile were on target in the Group G clash as the veteran Buffon brought up his 1000th career appearance, leaving the Azzurri level on points with the 2010 world champions at the summit.

A 4-1 win for Spain over Israel means their goal difference outstrips Italy's by eight and, after the sides shared a 1-1 draw in Turin last October, the battle for top spot seems set to hinge upon September's return clash.

Italy halted Spain's European title defence with a 2-0 win in Paris last year and Buffon sees no reason why his team-mates cannot prevail once more.

"With Spain, we know we are not favourites but all teams are beatable," he told TMW Radio.

"If we play with belief, the way we did after conceding a goal against Spain in Turin and the way we did in the Euros then we can give them headaches.

"In these games, an incident can go for or against you. The important thing is to believe we can achieve something great.

Play was suspended for nine minutes in Palermo after some of the travelling supporters threw fireworks on to the pitch.

"It was a real shame," Buffon added. "There were moments of sporting unity and fair play throughout but, as often happens, there was a small group of people who don't like fair play and find the worst way to draw attention to themselves."

Sponsored links

Saturday 25 March

12:15 Costa finding his feet under Lopetegui for Spain
12:14 Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record
11:41 I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future
10:55 Chelsea target Sule could not resist Bayern
10:09 Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game
05:58 United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
04:58 United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
04:53 Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
03:53 Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
03:14 He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
00:33 Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
00:15 De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates

Friday 24 March

23:44 It´s a bad break – O´Neill saddened by Coleman injury
23:34 Taylor ´despondent´ after horror tackle on Coleman
23:32 We can make a wonderful Italy team - Ventura optimistic after win
22:57 Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon´s milestone appearance
22:48 Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
22:46 Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
22:25 Barca deny making contact with Athletic over Valverde
21:57 Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon's milestone appearance
21:48 Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
21:46 Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
21:30 Robson backs Alli to make tournament impact for England
21:16 England was my country - Debutant Keane explains Ireland switch
20:47 Suarez´s PSG dive was football porn - Cantona slams ´dramatic´ striker
20:35 Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying
19:49 Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
19:46 The Milestone Man: Buffon´s 1,000 games in Opta numbers
19:18 Carrick worth another year at Manchester United – Robson
19:05 Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll
18:46 Coutinho´s Barcelona dream can wait – Garcia
18:08 Lukaku: I´m ambitious, not arrogant
17:58 Henderson: England´s Euros heartbreak will spur us on to bigger things
17:31 England captaincy would be an honour - Dier on leadership ambitions
17:18 Sergi Roberto backs Unzue for Barcelona job
17:06 Iniesta and Suarez heap praise on Isco as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies
16:37 Manchester City accept FA charge for failing to control players
16:13 De Bruyne doubtful for Belgium´s key Greece clash
15:58 Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash
15:08 Arsenal should appoint Vieira after one more year of Wenger, says Merson
14:42 Suarez agreed to join Arsenal from Liverpool, claims Wenger
14:28 Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury
14:21 ´Bale not a great player until he leaves Ronaldo and his gigantic ego´
13:49 Costa was Atleti´s Messi - Simeone explains 2014 Champions League call
13:30 Ozil & Sanchez? Arsenal´s most important renewal is Wenger, claims Pires
12:47 Western Sydney Wanderers 3 Melbourne City 1: Santa slays City
12:36 Former Germany striker Kuranyi announces retirement
11:47 Weigl out of Germany trip to Azerbaijan as Ozil misses training
11:08 Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle
10:43 Neymar always makes the difference - Godin defends Uruguay showing against Brazil
09:51 Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach
09:21 Tite hails Brazil character after Uruguay romp
06:32 Neymar should win next Ballon d´Or – Miranda
06:04 Uruguay hurting after Brazil rout - Tabarez
05:49 Pizzi rues ´totally unfair´ loss
05:25 Paulinho stunned by hat-trick performance for Brazil
05:15 Bauza: Argentina aren´t dependent on Messi
02:39 Lukaku can become world´s best striker - Martinez
02:30 Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
02:07 Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
01:30 Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
01:08 Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
00:30 Chelsea star Kante slammed by Leboeuf: He is timid and not a leader

Thursday 23 March

23:35 Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
23:25 Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
22:35 Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
22:26 Everything is possible - Real Madrid´s president considers pairing Benzema with Mbappe
22:25 Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
22:24 Wales need Bale blockbuster as World Cup hopes hang in the balance
21:56 Spain coach Lopetegui likes Diego Costa ´a little angry´
21:52 Benzema desperate for Deschamps to explain France exile
20:33 Buffon: There won´t be another 1000 games!
20:09 Cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized by Peruvian police
19:27 Be our guest - Portsmouth welcome takeover bid from ex-Disney CEO
19:11 New Everton stadium a step closer as club secures site and council support
18:27 UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
17:55 Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion
17:43 Koscielny ranks Chelsea rival Kante as Premier League´s best player
17:30 Neymar: PSG comeback meant more than Olympic and Champions League titles
17:27 UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
17:02 Neymar wants Liverpool star Coutinho to join him at Barcelona
16:36 Syria keep World Cup dream alive
15:27 Charlton pay tribute to fan killed in Westminster attack
15:19 Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
15:11 Wilmots on a mission to get Toure back for Ivory Coast
14:45 China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
14:26 Xhaka: Arsenal critics make me look like an idiot
14:19 Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
13:48 Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
13:48 Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
13:46 China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
13:20 Aguero is Argentina´s best option with Dybala out - Bauza
13:08 Hamstrung Werner out for Germany
12:55 There is no revenge element - Argentina´s Bauza focused on qualifying win against Chile
12:35 Olsson swaps West Brom for Djurgarden
12:16 ´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´
11:53 Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate
11:19 Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co
10:49 Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss
10:23 Transfer speculation will not distract Arda
09:54 Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure
09:43 Augenthaler: Germany can retain World Cup in Russia
09:30 No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone
08:58 Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
08:31 Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
03:24 Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
02:41 Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
01:05 Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
00:01 Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 29 +40 73
2 Roma 29 +38 65
3 Napoli 29 +36 63
4 Lazio 29 +20 57
5 Internazionale 29 +24 55
6 Atalanta 29 +13 55
7 Milan 29 +10 53
8 Fiorentina 29 +9 48
9 Sampdoria 29 +1 41
10 Torino 29 +6 40
11 Chievo 29 -7 38
12 Udinese 29 -2 36
13 Bologna 29 -13 34
14 Cagliari 29 -22 32
15 Sassuolo 29 -10 31
16 Genoa 29 -13 29
17 Empoli 29 -29 22
18 Palermo 29 -36 15
19 Crotone 29 -28 14
20 Pescara 29 -37 12

Facebook