No points dropped is the aim for Germany - Low

Germany coach Joachim Low has challenged his team to continue their perfect record in qualifying matches for World Cup 2018 and to reach the finals without dropping a single point.
Die Mannschaft are currently top of Group C with a maximum 12 points, having scored 16 goals without reply in their opening four qualifiers.
Low is in confident mood ahead of Germany's game against third-placed Azerbaijan at Baku National Stadium, following his side's strong performance in a 1-0 friendly win over England in Dortmund.
Low said: "Our objective is clear. We want to secure qualification for the World Cup without dropping any points.
"Every player is fit. The only doubt is Mesut Ozil. We'll wait until after our last training session to decide on him."
Lukas Podolski, playing his final game for Germany, scored the winner against England and Low said he will look to Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez to bolster his attack against Azerbaijan.
Gomez has scored three goals in his last three games in the Bundesliga, but he has not netted for Germany since their 3-0 victory over Slovakia at Euro 2016.
"Mario Gomez will start," said Low. "He causes defenders problems and has been scoring goals for Wolfsburg."
