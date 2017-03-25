Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti

Javier Hernandez equalled the record for most goals for Mexico as his nation claimed a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward struck in the first half at the Estadio Azteca to join Jared Borgetti on 46 international goals.

His effort was set up by a nice pass from Carlos Vela, whose corner was headed in by Nestor Araujo to double Mexico's lead late in the first half.

Mexico closed out victory relatively comfortably, although did lose Hernandez to injury during the second half.

The win kept Juan Carlos Osorio's side unbeaten in the fifth round of qualifying as they moved top of the standings on seven points.

Mexico are a point clear of Costa Rica, who had won their opening two games without conceding.

Without the injured Giovani dos Santos, Mexico started Hernandez, Vela and Oribe Peralta in a dangerous attack.

Joel Campbell had to settle for a place on the bench for Costa Rica, while Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas was in goals.

The hosts made the ideal start with the opening goal in the seventh minute.

Vela played a through ball into the path of Hernandez, who delicately chipped the onrushing Navas to draw level with Borgetti.

After Guillermo Ochoa had been drawn into a save down low, Mexico almost doubled their lead.

Vela tried his luck with a powerful effort from 30 yards, but a diving Navas palmed it away.

They would go 2-0 up before the break, Araujo heading in a Vela corner at the back post.

Mexico looked largely comfortable with their two-goal lead, but lost Hernandez with injury in the 66th minute.

Raul Jimenez, who replaced Hernandez, almost sealed the win with a strike from distance before squandering a golden opportunity from close range, but the hosts would have to settle for their 2-0 victory.