I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future

England goalkeeper Joe Hart knows "something has got to give" when he addresses his Manchester City future at the end of this season.

Hart recently described himself as "surplus to requirements" at City – the Premier League club he joined in 2006 – having signed for Torino on a season-long loan last August.

The 29-year-old's exile in Serie A came about after Pep Guardiola played previous understudy Willy Caballero ahead of him in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium and brought in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona.

However, Bravo's dreadful form and the fact a resurgent Caballero is 35 and out of contract at the end of the season means Guardiola is set to face another goalkeeping quandary when his debut campaign in England's top flight concludes.

Hart is under contract in Manchester until 2019 but remains realistic over the strong probability of his career continuing elsewhere.

"I want to finish the season well, the best I can for Torino," he told reporters ahead of captaining England against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.

"I have really enjoyed being part of the club and I want to make the squads for the England internationals. Then after [the end of the season], something has got to give.

"I am not getting too wrapped up in that for the moment. I am lucky enough to have people working for me in terms of the business side of things.

"My job is solely to try to be the best I can and wherever I go for the start of next season I want to be at the peak and coming off the back of a good season."

Hart added: "I loved being part of Manchester City and while they wanted me, there was nowhere else to look," he said. "But things have changed a little bit and I want to be part of the best team I can be part of, that wants me to be their keeper.

"I've enjoyed being part of Serie A; it's a strong league. I will obviously keep an eye on Manchester City – they are my parent club and one I have a lot of affection for, and whatever happens in the summer, whoever's jersey I will be putting on next season, is where all my energy will lie."