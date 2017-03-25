Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record

After netting his 46th international goal on Friday, Javier Hernandez admitted he never dreamed of equalling Jared Borgetti as Mexico's record goalscorer.

Hernandez fired home the opener in Mexico's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica after seven minutes to take them top of the table in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying after three matches.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker pounced on Carlos Vela's pass and lifted the ball over Keylor Navas from inside the penalty area.

It was a record-tying strike for the 28-year-old, who will look to move clear at the top when they travel to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

"It's is very nice, but this is just starting, that's how I see it," said Hernandez.

"It helps my confidence to be level as the maximum scorer.

"It is something I never dreamed about or imagined, but the most important things is the result for the group."

Hernandez's early effort laid the foundations for the win in Mexico City, Nestor Araujo adding the second on the stroke of half time to lift the hosts above Costa Rica in the table.

"He [Hernandez] spreads energy and he's important in the emotional side of the group," said defender Miguel Layun.

"I think things went as we wanted to them. Chicharito's goal was also important.

"Scoring early allows you to control the game a lot more and be calmer."