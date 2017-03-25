Everton ready to support stricken Coleman

Seamus Coleman will be supported on his road back to fitness from a double leg break by the Everton family, says manager Ronald Koeman.
The Republic of Ireland right-back underwent surgery on Saturday in Dublin after suffering a fractured right tibia and fibula in a horror challenge from Neil Taylor, the Wales left-back who was sent off as a result in the 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw at the Aviva Stadium.
"I haven't been able to speak to Seamus as yet and I hope to do so this afternoon, but he will be aware that the thoughts of his team-mates, the coaching staff, everyone at the club and all Evertonians are with him at this time," Koeman said in a statement on Everton's official website.
"No-one ever wishes to see something like this happen to any player, much less one of our own.
"The medical staff here at Everton are in contact with the medical staff of the Republic of Ireland and we will continue to liaise closely. Seamus will face a lengthy recovery period and we will support him throughout this.
"He is a really strong character and he has a great family around him and we, his extended family at Everton, will be here for him to help him get through this over the coming days, weeks and months."
"We, his extended family at #EFC, will help him get through it over the coming days, weeks & months" - @RonaldKoemanhttps://t.co/mJLdk3TX4h pic.twitter.com/4dVYiGtKhh— Everton (@Everton) March 25, 2017
Ireland remain four points clear of Wales in Group D, only behind leaders Serbia on goal difference, but are set to be without their captain for the rest of the campaign.
"Seamus suffered a serious leg injury and has undergone surgery," said national team boss Martin O'Neill.
"He has had an exceptional season with both club and country, and he will be a big loss.
"But Seamus is so mentally strong that when he has fully recovered he will be as brilliant as before."
|South Africa 3 Guinea-Bissau 1: Dream debut for Tau as Erasmus returns with a goal
|England boss Southgate praises captain Hart for putting Euro 2016 woe to bed
|Bertrand wants England to keep up with Jones´ rugby stars
|No points dropped is the aim for Germany - Low
|The weather, not transfer targets, attracts Mourinho to Croatia v Ukraine
|Everton ready to support stricken Coleman
|Verratti backs Juve to beat Barca
|No intent from tearful Taylor - Long reflects on sickening Coleman injury
|Berlusconi warns suitors off Donnarumma
|Barcelona to name stadium after Cruyff
|A-League Review: Sydney confirmed as premiers after Victory slip up in Brisbane
|Man, he´s a great player - Dempsey gushes over Pulisic performance
|Costa finding his feet under Lopetegui for Spain
|Hernandez ´never dreamed´ of equalling Borgetti record
|I want a team that wants me - Manchester City exile Hart open on future
|Chelsea target Sule could not resist Bayern
|Spain are not unbeatable - Buffon rallies Italy after 1000th game
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|United States 6 Honduras 0: Pulisic, Dempsey star for hosts
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|Mexico 2 Costa Rica 0: Hernandez draws level with Borgetti
|He is being talked about everywhere – Lloris impressed by Mbappe
|Suspended Bale ´didn´t even go for a tackle´
|De Rossi: Italy star Verratti is one of my best team-mates
|It´s a bad break – O´Neill saddened by Coleman injury
|Taylor ´despondent´ after horror tackle on Coleman
|We can make a wonderful Italy team - Ventura optimistic after win
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon´s milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Barca deny making contact with Athletic over Valverde
|Italy 2 Albania 0: De Rossi, Immobile on target in Buffon's milestone appearance
|Republic of Ireland 0 Wales 0: Seamus Coleman suffers horror injury in Dublin stalemate
|Spain 4 Israel 1: Silva, Vitolo, Costa and Isco secure straightforward win for Lopetegui
|Robson backs Alli to make tournament impact for England
|England was my country - Debutant Keane explains Ireland switch
|Suarez´s PSG dive was football porn - Cantona slams ´dramatic´ striker
|Yaya Toure: Defending is annoying
|Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
|The Milestone Man: Buffon´s 1,000 games in Opta numbers
|Carrick worth another year at Manchester United – Robson
|Is Footy McFooty Face heading for MLS? - Surprise leader in San Diego poll
|Coutinho´s Barcelona dream can wait – Garcia
|Lukaku: I´m ambitious, not arrogant
|Henderson: England´s Euros heartbreak will spur us on to bigger things
|England captaincy would be an honour - Dier on leadership ambitions
|Sergi Roberto backs Unzue for Barcelona job
|Iniesta and Suarez heap praise on Isco as Barcelona transfer talk intensifies
|Manchester City accept FA charge for failing to control players
|De Bruyne doubtful for Belgium´s key Greece clash
|Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash
|Arsenal should appoint Vieira after one more year of Wenger, says Merson
|Suarez agreed to join Arsenal from Liverpool, claims Wenger
|Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury
|´Bale not a great player until he leaves Ronaldo and his gigantic ego´
|Costa was Atleti´s Messi - Simeone explains 2014 Champions League call
|Ozil & Sanchez? Arsenal´s most important renewal is Wenger, claims Pires
|Western Sydney Wanderers 3 Melbourne City 1: Santa slays City
|Former Germany striker Kuranyi announces retirement
|Weigl out of Germany trip to Azerbaijan as Ozil misses training
|Spurs star Alli handed three-match European ban for horror tackle
|Neymar always makes the difference - Godin defends Uruguay showing against Brazil
|Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach
|Tite hails Brazil character after Uruguay romp
|Neymar should win next Ballon d´Or – Miranda
|Uruguay hurting after Brazil rout - Tabarez
|Pizzi rues ´totally unfair´ loss
|Paulinho stunned by hat-trick performance for Brazil
|Bauza: Argentina aren´t dependent on Messi
|Lukaku can become world´s best striker - Martinez
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Argentina 1 Chile 0: Messi penalty the difference
|Uruguay 1 Brazil 4: Paulinho scores hat-trick as visitors close in on qualification
|Chelsea star Kante slammed by Leboeuf: He is timid and not a leader
|Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
|Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
|Colombia 1 Bolivia 0: Captain James hits crucial late winner
|Everything is possible - Real Madrid´s president considers pairing Benzema with Mbappe
|Nigeria 1 Senegal 1: Iheanacho earns a draw for Super Eagles
|Wales need Bale blockbuster as World Cup hopes hang in the balance
|Spain coach Lopetegui likes Diego Costa ´a little angry´
|Benzema desperate for Deschamps to explain France exile
|Buffon: There won´t be another 1000 games!
|Cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized by Peruvian police
|Be our guest - Portsmouth welcome takeover bid from ex-Disney CEO
|New Everton stadium a step closer as club secures site and council support
|UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
|Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion
|Koscielny ranks Chelsea rival Kante as Premier League´s best player
|Neymar: PSG comeback meant more than Olympic and Champions League titles
|UAE 0 Japan 2: Samurai Blue back in command thanks to Kubo and Konno
|Neymar wants Liverpool star Coutinho to join him at Barcelona
|Syria keep World Cup dream alive
|Charlton pay tribute to fan killed in Westminster attack
|Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
|Wilmots on a mission to get Toure back for Ivory Coast
|China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
|Xhaka: Arsenal critics make me look like an idiot
|Iraq 1 Australia 1: Socceroos stumble again in qualifying
|Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
|Simeone offered ´35 million reasons´ to leave Atletico
|China 1 South Korea 0: Yu the man
|Aguero is Argentina´s best option with Dybala out - Bauza
|Hamstrung Werner out for Germany
|There is no revenge element - Argentina´s Bauza focused on qualifying win against Chile
|Olsson swaps West Brom for Djurgarden
|´Monaco have financial clout to keep Mbappe´
|Crespo firmly on Messi´s side in world´s best debate
|Argentina v Chile: No margin for error for Messi and co
|Wenger is Arsenal - Germany hero Podolski backs former boss
|Transfer speculation will not distract Arda
|Sevilla appeal against partial stadium closure
|Augenthaler: Germany can retain World Cup in Russia
|No security over Griezmann´s Atletico future, warns Simeone
|Gameiro form mitigates Costa blow – Simeone
|Savicevic and Montenegro confident on road to Russia 2018
|Keane flattered by growing interest after making England debut
|Fuchs rubbishes reports Leicester players asked for Ranieri sacking
|Southgate: We lost to a fairytale goal but England should´ve won
|Strachan defends Scotland players after poor Canada draw