Everton ready to support stricken Coleman

Seamus Coleman will be supported on his road back to fitness from a double leg break by the Everton family, says manager Ronald Koeman.

The Republic of Ireland right-back underwent surgery on Saturday in Dublin after suffering a fractured right tibia and fibula in a horror challenge from Neil Taylor, the Wales left-back who was sent off as a result in the 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw at the Aviva Stadium.

"I haven't been able to speak to Seamus as yet and I hope to do so this afternoon, but he will be aware that the thoughts of his team-mates, the coaching staff, everyone at the club and all Evertonians are with him at this time," Koeman said in a statement on Everton's official website.

"No-one ever wishes to see something like this happen to any player, much less one of our own.

"The medical staff here at Everton are in contact with the medical staff of the Republic of Ireland and we will continue to liaise closely. Seamus will face a lengthy recovery period and we will support him throughout this.

"He is a really strong character and he has a great family around him and we, his extended family at Everton, will be here for him to help him get through this over the coming days, weeks and months."

Ireland remain four points clear of Wales in Group D, only behind leaders Serbia on goal difference, but are set to be without their captain for the rest of the campaign.

"Seamus suffered a serious leg injury and has undergone surgery," said national team boss Martin O'Neill.

"He has had an exceptional season with both club and country, and he will be a big loss.

"But Seamus is so mentally strong that when he has fully recovered he will be as brilliant as before."