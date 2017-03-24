Uncapped Gibson called up by England after Smalling injury

Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling has withdrawn from the England squad to face Lithuania – meaning a maiden call-up for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson.

Smalling has returned to his club due to an unspecified complaint and Gibson comes into Gareth Southgate's squad with Chelsea's Gary Cahill suspended for Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

The 24-year-old, who has represented England in every age group from Under-17 up to Under-21 level, will take part in his first training session with the senior side at Tottenham's training base on Saturday.

England are top of Group F heading into their fifth match of the European qualification campaign, two points ahead of Slovenia, and went down to a 1-0 friendly defeat against world champions Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday.