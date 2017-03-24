Totti could play on with Roma but will never coach

Roma great Francesco Totti will announce a decision on his future in May or June but does not wish to move into coaching because "players are so sly".

The 40-year-old former Italy forward has three goals in 20 appearances this season, although only six of those have been starts.

A lifelong association with the capital club has yielded 306 goals and, in an interview with L'Intervista, Totti did not rule out staying on as a player or taking on a boardroom role with Roma.

"I'm thinking about my future, I've almost made my decision, but I'll wait for May or June," he said.

"I will never become a coach, I don't like to be one against 30, players are so sly.

"I have three options for my future: to continue to play on the current pitches [as a Roma player], to become a Roma executive or quit football to do something else.

"But I could also become an agent, I know football, a little bit..."

Totti revealed his status as a one-club man came under threat when Real Madrid came calling - a move that could have tempered two of his main career regrets.

"Many years ago I was really close to Real Madrid, I was pondering to leave Roma to go to Madrid," he explained.

"I was really close. I would never sign for another Italian side out of respect for the people.

"My regrets are not playing with Ronaldo, the Brazilian one, and not winning the Champions League with Roma."